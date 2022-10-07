Read full article on original website
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station notified of potential lawsuit
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has completed its investigation into two "problem properties" in north Minneapolis. Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues, were officially put on notice on Oct. 11 that "unlawful public nuisance activity" is happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Objection! Minnesota AG candidates overstate violent crime spike, prosecutor staffing
(FOX 9) - Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison's record is the focus of new television ads from his campaign and his rival, Republican Jim Schultz, and both overplay their hands as they seek to convince voters. Ellison won the office in 2018 with a 3.9-percentage point margin, the closest statewide...
Ellison files lawsuit against two properties for unlawful nuisances
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Tuesday that his office would be pursuing legal action against Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station over unlawful and dangerous public nuisances.
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID
With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver's License
The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
KIMT
Countries Minnesota imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Minnesota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Minnesota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bulletin-news.com
What Biden's marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
In a statement released today, President Biden said that he is pardoning everyone with a federal conviction for simple marijuana possession and is urging state governors to follow suit for those with a state conviction. He also stated that he is requesting that marijuana’s federal Schedule I classification, the harshest category of drug prohibition, be reviewed formally by the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
Almost Impossible Refund Process for Latest Food Recall in Minnesota
Probably one of the close-to-impossible refund processes for a food recall was just issued for a product sold in Minnesota. You'll see why it is almost impossible if you keep reading. Almost Impossible Return Policy Issued for Latest Food Recall in Minnesota. If you were traveling in or through Minnesota...
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30. Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and...
Minnesota Revenue Report Suggests Even Larger Budget Surplus
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota finished the first quarter of its fiscal year with nearly $300 million more revenue than anticipated. A quarterly report issued by the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows total net general fund revenues for the three-month period. that ended in September were just over $7 billion. That is $289 million, or 4.3%, above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast in February.
stthomas.edu
Educating Morally Responsible Leaders to Vote
The Civic Engagement, Voter Education and Advocacy Task Force (CEVEA) has been hard at work this past week hosting events for National Voter Education Week at the University of St. Thomas. The task force focuses on ensuring college students become educated about voting so that they can build better habits for later elections to get out to the polls and vote. CEVEA partners with students who work on promoting campuswide civic engagement for the common good.
thecentersquare.com
St. Paul offering numerous guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of St. Paul is expanding its guaranteed basic income program that provides a monthly stipend to qualified families. Guaranteed basic income is one of several such programs going on in the city. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the city would expand the...
KNOX News Radio
12 migrants arrested, accused of illegal entering US in MN
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says 12 migrants from Ireland and Great Britain were arrested after illegally entering the United States in northern Minnesota. The agency says Border Patrol agents, with the help of local law enforcement, intercepted the human smuggling attempt over the span of two days in late September.
fox9.com
12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt
(FOX 9) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
KARE
MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea
ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota to get $97 million in Federal funds
Minn. (KTTC) – WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of 11 additional state plans for up to $1 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Included in that is Minnesota. Minnesota is approved for up to $97 million, this...
Is Minnesota "Gang" Still Wearing Certain Gear That's in Your Closet?
For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
