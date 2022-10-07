ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks tumble on fears about rates, recession after jobs data

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cu2x_0iQAQuu500

Good news on the economy means bad news for Wall Street, with stocks tumbling Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely.

The S&P 500 sank 2.8% after the government said employers hired more workers last month than economists expected.

Even though job growth is slowing, the unemployment rate dipped to a 50-year low, signaling the labor market remains tight. Wall Street is concerned the Federal Reserve could see that as proof the economy hasn't slowed enough yet to get inflation under control. That could clear the way for the central bank to continue hiking interest rates, something that heightens the risk of causing a recession if done too aggressively.

"The September jobs report reinforced the fact that the labor market remains tight and will keep the Fed on course for continuing to aggressively tighten monetary policy," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer, of Cornerstone Wealth. "We are going to remain in the environment where good news for the economy is bad news for markets."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630 points, or 2.1%, at 29,296, and the Nasdaq composite slumped 3.8%. The drops marked a return to form for stocks, which have been mostly falling all year on worries about high inflation, higher interest rates and the possibility of a recession.

Wall Street had recovered a bit early this week in a powerful but short-lived rally after some investors squinted hard enough at some weaker-than-expected data on the economy to suggest the Fed may take it easier on rate hikes. But Friday's jobs report may have snuffed out hopes for a "pivot" by the Fed, a pattern that has been repeated several times this year.

"Ultimately, the direction of the stock market is likely to be lower because either the economy and corporate profits are going to slow meaningfully or the Fed is going to have to raise rates even higher and keep them higher for longer," noted Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of the Independent Advisor Alliance.

Either trend will put pressure on corporate profits and stock valuations, he noted.

Stocks of technology companies have been among the hardest hit by this year's rising rates, which most hurt investments seen as the riskiest, most expensive or having to make investors wait the longest for big growth.

On Friday, Microsoft slumped 5.2%, and Amazon fell 5%. Advanced Micro Devices fell 13.5% after it warned revenue for its latest quarter is likely to come in at $5.6 billion, below its prior forecasted range of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion. AMD said the market for personal computers weakened significantly during the quarter, hurting its sales.

Pressure on wages

Also discouraging for investors was that the unemployment rate improved for the wrong reasons. Among people who aren't working, fewer than usual are actively looking for jobs. That's a continuation of a longstanding trend that could keep upward pressure on wages and inflation.

Where wages go has a big impact on the Fed, which wants to avoid a cycle where higher workers' wages lead companies to hike prices for their products more, which leads to higher inflation and even more demands from workers for higher wages.

Friday's jobs report showed that average wages for workers rose 5% last month from a year earlier. That's a slowdown from August's 5.2% growth but still potentially high enough to concern the Fed.

"We are not out of the woods yet, but should be getting closer as the impact of aggressive policy starts to take hold," said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

Altogether, many investors see the jobs data keeping the Fed on track to hike its key overnight interest rate by 0.75 of a percentage point next month. It would be the fourth such increase, which is triple the usual amount, and bring the rate up to a range of 3.75% to 4% after starting the year at virtually zero.

By hiking interest rates, the Fed is hoping to slow the economy and jobs market. That hopefully will starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising even further. It's already seen some effects, as higher mortgage rates have hurt the housing industry in particular. The risk is that if the Fed goes too far, it could squeeze the economy into a recession.

In the meantime, higher rates push down on prices for stocks, cryptocurrencies and all kinds of other investments.

Treasury yields on the rise

Treasury yields rose immediately after the jobs report's release, though they wobbled a bit afterward. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, climbed to 3.88% from 3.83% late Thursday.

The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.31% from 4.26%. Earlier in the morning, it climbed above 4.33% and was near its highest level since 2007.

Crude oil, meanwhile, continued its sharp climb. Benchmark U.S. crude jumped 4.7% to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3.7% to settle at $97.92.

They've shot higher because big oil-producing countries have pledged to cut production in order to keep prices up. That should keep the pressure up on inflation, which is still near a four-decade high but hopefully moderating.

The next monthly update on U.S. inflation arrives on Thursday. That's the next piece of major economic news that could alter the Fed's thinking on interest rates before its upcoming November 2 decision.

Comments / 19

just sayin
4d ago

history will show this as the greatest system failure ever on record and lead to the American collapse to china!

Reply(2)
9
Judith Beaudet
4d ago

The recession is being caused by the Fed. A big deflation could be just around the corner. No tool's left. Best to drop the interest rates. Holly

Reply(5)
3
just sayin
4d ago

Banks want failure... banks wants rates up and money back into their vaults so they can make their wealth OFF OF YOUR MONEY. we got a glimpse of when people used their own money to make money and how their wealth grew! banks hated it and will fight to stop it from continuing!!

Reply
2
Related
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Hodge
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Interest Rates#Stock#Mortgage#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Nasdaq
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
96K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy