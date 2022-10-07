Read full article on original website
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes enters Week 6 as home underdog for first time in career
Among the slew of marquee matchups on the NFL Week 6 docket is an AFC divisional round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Even before the two teams take the field, history will be made as Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the contest as a home underdog for the first time in his six-year pro career.
The Patriots have shown us who'd win the Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe debate all along
Bailey Zappe has performed admirably during his two games of NFL action. But the Patriots have quietly showed us there’s no quarterback controversy in the offing.
