ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shiner, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Hallettsville, TX
City
Gonzales, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Minor Goliad ISD bus incident

GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
GOLIAD, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Shiner volleyball: Lady Comanches win in five at home to Lady Shorthorns

The Shiner Lady Comanches closed out the first half of district with a thrilling, five-game win over Schulenburg 25-13, 13-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-5 at home on Saturday. Meghan Blaschke had 22 assists, three digs, one ace; Callie Sevcik had seven digs; Julie Ivy provided eight kills, four blocks; Rylee Vancura led in kills with 18 and also had 16 assists, five blocks, four digs, two aeces; Chelsea Whiddon had eight digs, four kills, three blocks, one ace; Lauren Falydn had one dig; Aimee Mitchon added seven kills, six blocks, three digs, two aces; Avery Boedeker tallied two kills, two blocks, one assist, one dig; Charlotte Grosenbacher had 12 digs, eight aces; Chesney Machacek finished with three kills, two digs, one block; Paeden Vincik had eight digs, two aces.
SHINER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#On The Road#The Nice#Festival#First Place#The Come Take#Bea S Place
Austin Chronicle

The Most Memorable Moments of Friday’s ACL Fest

An ideally-overcast Friday opened Weekend One of ACL Fest. Here are the Chronicle music writers’ highlights from day one at Zilker Park. Perhaps, for me, the singular moment of ACL’s Friday was bearing witness to Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu leading the Tito’s tent in a hyped refrain of “Get the fuck out!” but Cassandra Jenkins’ whisper-sung vignettes brought me the most emotional comfort. A voicemail from jail presaged “American Spirits,” contrasting her life experiences with those of an incarcerated friend – exemplifying the Brooklyn songwriter’s charitable style: soft voice, sharp writing. Fronting a sax-inflected quartet with compositions leaving room for real-time introspection, Jenkins’ 30-minute set pulled largely from last year’s An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, though recent single “Pygmalion” rocked harder live than in-studio. Delivering lyrics with eyes closed, her lime eyeshadow sometimes gave the impression of glowing green corneas – fitting for superhuman empathy. Closer “Hard Drive,” a brilliant achievement of spoken scene writing, proved the exemplar of material you want to hear amidst the daytime sobriety of a music fest. – Kevin Curtin.
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
Community Impact Austin

Local nonprofit New Braunfels Food Bank works to fight hunger and feed hope

Volunteer Denise Callaghan sorts groceries into bags to give to clients waiting in their vehicles during pantry hours. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Food Bank is a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties throughout the Feeding America network. Originally founded in 2010 as The Kitchen Table, the NBFB has expanded to serve the growing community.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Reform Austin

Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas

It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy