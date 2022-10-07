Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Strong autumn cold front in view
A powerful autumn cold front in the extended forecast brings a good chance of rain and significantly cooler temps. --Kristen Currie
Why some family members are frustrated with Live Oak Police after body was discovered in tunnel
LIVE OAK, Texas — A body was found in an underground drainage tunnel in Live Oak on Sunday morning, Live Oak Police said. They received a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased person found at 12400 block of Judson Road. Officers arrived on the scene and...
Minor Goliad ISD bus incident
GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner volleyball: Lady Comanches win in five at home to Lady Shorthorns
The Shiner Lady Comanches closed out the first half of district with a thrilling, five-game win over Schulenburg 25-13, 13-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-5 at home on Saturday. Meghan Blaschke had 22 assists, three digs, one ace; Callie Sevcik had seven digs; Julie Ivy provided eight kills, four blocks; Rylee Vancura led in kills with 18 and also had 16 assists, five blocks, four digs, two aeces; Chelsea Whiddon had eight digs, four kills, three blocks, one ace; Lauren Falydn had one dig; Aimee Mitchon added seven kills, six blocks, three digs, two aces; Avery Boedeker tallied two kills, two blocks, one assist, one dig; Charlotte Grosenbacher had 12 digs, eight aces; Chesney Machacek finished with three kills, two digs, one block; Paeden Vincik had eight digs, two aces.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
Austin Chronicle
The Most Memorable Moments of Friday’s ACL Fest
An ideally-overcast Friday opened Weekend One of ACL Fest. Here are the Chronicle music writers’ highlights from day one at Zilker Park. Perhaps, for me, the singular moment of ACL’s Friday was bearing witness to Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu leading the Tito’s tent in a hyped refrain of “Get the fuck out!” but Cassandra Jenkins’ whisper-sung vignettes brought me the most emotional comfort. A voicemail from jail presaged “American Spirits,” contrasting her life experiences with those of an incarcerated friend – exemplifying the Brooklyn songwriter’s charitable style: soft voice, sharp writing. Fronting a sax-inflected quartet with compositions leaving room for real-time introspection, Jenkins’ 30-minute set pulled largely from last year’s An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, though recent single “Pygmalion” rocked harder live than in-studio. Delivering lyrics with eyes closed, her lime eyeshadow sometimes gave the impression of glowing green corneas – fitting for superhuman empathy. Closer “Hard Drive,” a brilliant achievement of spoken scene writing, proved the exemplar of material you want to hear amidst the daytime sobriety of a music fest. – Kevin Curtin.
Family celebrates birthday of Hays CISD teen who died from fentanyl overdose
Balloons filled the air in downtown Buda. It was a celebration of a life gone too soon. Noah Rodriguez, a Hays CISD student, died from fentanyl poisoning in August. He would've turned 16 years old Sunday.
We took adorable fall pictures at the San Antonio-area alpaca barn
It's the joy you need in your life right now.
austinot.com
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner football: Comanches improve to 3-0 in district with 60-point win over Three Rivers
Shiner found themselves in a position Friday at Three Rivers that this season was a little uncommon — behind on the scoreboard. The Comanches had trailed in the season opener at Hallettsville and in their home game vs Poth. The Bulldogs recovered an onside kick to start the game...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels authorities responding to large mulch fire; roads closed
NEW BRAUNFELS – The New Braunfels Police and Fire Departments are responding to a large mulch fire off North Solms Road on Tuesday morning. New Braunfels authorities said the fire started at around 1 a.m. at the Eggemeyer Land Clearing, in the 300 block of North Solms Road, north of Interstate 35.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
Local nonprofit New Braunfels Food Bank works to fight hunger and feed hope
Volunteer Denise Callaghan sorts groceries into bags to give to clients waiting in their vehicles during pantry hours. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Food Bank is a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties throughout the Feeding America network. Originally founded in 2010 as The Kitchen Table, the NBFB has expanded to serve the growing community.
Page was found abandoned back in March and was scared of people | Forgotten Friends
KIRBY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week, we went to Kirby Animal Services to meet Page, a...
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas
It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
