During this dvm360® interview, Karen Roach, RVT, VTS (ECC), outlined how veterinary technicians can use an individualized approach to locate tricky veins. In this dvm360® interview at the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Karen Roach, RVT, VTS (ECC), offers tips and tricks on finding a difficult vein, depending on the patient.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO