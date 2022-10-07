ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Pennsylvania needs to test schools for radon

Radon could be almost anywhere. You can’t see it like smoke. It is colorless and transparent. You can’t smell it like a gas leak. It gives off no telltale scent. You can’t feel it in the air like the moisture of a foggy day. It is as stealthy as it is dangerous.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27

In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's top election official shared what's new for voters ahead of the November election on Tuesday. So far, counties have received about 1.1 million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said. Starting Tuesday, a spreadsheet will be shared daily with how many applications have been approved and returned.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident

An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
ERIE, PA
Pocono Update

An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1

October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Police Raid Summit Twp. Farm, Seize 200 Animals

For the first time Saturday night, Ruth Thompson of the ANNA Shelter found a moment to breathe today, still sorting through logistics after a massive rescue effort this weekend. "Absolutely one of the worst places I have ever been," she said. Late Saturday, police raided a home on Edinboro Road...
ERIE, PA

