Pa. school district cancels Halloween parades due to inclusivity, safety concerns
A Pa. school district in Montgomery County has decided to cancel Halloween parades at elementary schools and it’s due to safety and inclusivity concerns, according to reports. The Lower Merion School District has hosted Halloween parades for more than 50 years, but that might have at least temporarily come...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Pennsylvania needs to test schools for radon
Radon could be almost anywhere. You can’t see it like smoke. It is colorless and transparent. You can’t smell it like a gas leak. It gives off no telltale scent. You can’t feel it in the air like the moisture of a foggy day. It is as stealthy as it is dangerous.
Teen referee reportedly quits after fight with youth ice hockey parents
A referee reportedly quit on the ice during a youth hockey tournament in Warwick over the weekend after a tense confrontation with the visiting teams' parents.
erienewsnow.com
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27
In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
CBS News
Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's top election official shared what's new for voters ahead of the November election on Tuesday. So far, counties have received about 1.1 million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said. Starting Tuesday, a spreadsheet will be shared daily with how many applications have been approved and returned.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania seems to have a TON of laws on the books that sometimes feel a little antiquated. So when I saw an article about the right age to leave your kid at home alone, I thought: Pennsylvania surely must have mandated an age where that becomes OK, right?. So I...
Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident
An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
Free tuition for Indigenous people to public universities across Pennsylvania? A bill is on the way
State Rep. Chris Rabb first introduced a bill in 2018 to formally abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. In fact, he’s since done it two times — and Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state Legislature has batted down each attempt. While...
An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
NBC News
Campaigning on ‘crime is the one [issue] that will win’ in Pennsylvania Senate election
Leigh Ann Caldwell, Xochitl Hinojosa and Matt Gorman discuss the three key midterms races that saw new developments in recent days.Oct. 11, 2022.
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
abc27.com
Electricity outages in Pa. could become more common due to severe weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major weather-related power outages are becoming more common across the U.S. because of climate change, and Pennsylvania is part of that trend. A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals that there were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 2021.
Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1
October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
erienewsnow.com
Police Look to Identify Suspect in Theft of Two Wallets from Millcreek Gym
Police are investigating the theft of two wallets from lockers at a gym in Millcreek Township. The victim’s credit cards were used at a store to purchase approximately $5,000 in gift cards, according to police. A man in gray jeans, a gray Nike Air T-shirt underneath a gray jean...
erienewsnow.com
Police Raid Summit Twp. Farm, Seize 200 Animals
For the first time Saturday night, Ruth Thompson of the ANNA Shelter found a moment to breathe today, still sorting through logistics after a massive rescue effort this weekend. "Absolutely one of the worst places I have ever been," she said. Late Saturday, police raided a home on Edinboro Road...
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Number of Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level rises from 4 to 7
Seven counties were at high as of Oct. 7. See the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level map, case counts and more.
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
Secret Jonas Brothers Concert Leaked By Pennsylvania Students On Twitter
A performance from the Jonas Brothers came as a surprise to a group of students in Pennsylvania. And they were supposed to keep it a secret. But the excited Milton Hershey School students — and even some of their parents — can't help but share their special moment with the boy band.
