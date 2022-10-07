Read full article on original website
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 11 chart alert - Bulls, bears fighting to a stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
How much gold and silver you should own
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian explains how much gold and silver you should own to minimize risk and maximize reward on your investment. Jeff looks at how gold and silver have performed relative to other assets and provides some theoretical returns investors could have made just by following CPM Group's intermediate recommendations over the past 42 years.
kitco.com
PRECIOUS-Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets
(Updates details, prices) Thursday's U.S. inflation data on investors' radar. Gold to stay under pressure in the short term - analyst. By Bharat Gautam Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce by 13:52 a.m. EDT (1752 GMT) while U.S. gold futures settled down 2% at $1,675.2. Gold has now fallen for a fourth consecutive session, in potentially its worst run since mid-August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Gold mining stocks appear to be teeing up for further growth
• The best-performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 6.48%. The increase may have been buoyed by a report by the Hydrogen Council in collaboration with McKinsey & Co. that notes that to reach the goals of the Inflation Reduction Act, there needs to be a tripling of current spending on green hydrogen production where platinum acts as a catalyst boost the production. Lundin Gold reported a strong third quarter 2022 production beat. Gold production was 122,000 ounces, 13% higher than the 108,000-ounces consensus, driven by better-than-expected head grade and improved recoveries.
kitco.com
Gold gains on short covering, bargain buying, pullback in USDX
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on short covering in the futures market and some bargain hunting and/or safe-haven demand in the cash market. A weaker U.S. dollar index and pullback in U.S. Treasury yields on this day is also working in favor of the metals market bulls.
kitco.com
Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation...
kitco.com
New bill introduced to bring the U.S. back to the gold standard to control gov't spending and inflation
(Kitco News) - One American politician proposes bringing stability back to the U.S. economy and its currency by introducing a new gold standard. Last week, U.S. House Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced the Gold Standard Restoration Act. The bill looks to peg the U.S. dollar to gold to address the growing inflation threat, massive deficit spending and instability within the U.S. monetary system.
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
kitco.com
The Dollar, Safe Haven or Leaky Lifeboat?
The "strong U.S. dollar" has been, of late, the most topical affliction for gold. Already sagging under the weight of hawkish Fed speak, receding financial liquidity, competition from crypto and disappointment from its failure to rise to new highs on the back of high inflation. The investment consensus appears to be one of highly convicted bearishness. Technical charts bear this out, with the metal breaking to a three-year low. The U.S. dollar lifeboat is no longer safe for occupancy.
kitco.com
Wall Street falls with tech shares; investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about the impact of more interest rate hikes and pulled out of technology shares and chipmakers after the United States announced restrictions aimed at hobbling China's semiconductor industry. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter...
kitco.com
Osisko reports record preliminary deliveries, revenues and cash margin in Q3 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Osisko said that the company recorded preliminary revenues from royalties and streams of C$53.7 million during Q3 2022...
kitco.com
Huobi Global founder sells his controlling stake to About Capital
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Once the transaction is complete, About Capital's buyout vehicle will control the majority stake in Huobi Global, according...
kitco.com
Gold price up slightly on tepid short covering
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on some mild short covering in the futures market and timid bargain hunting and/or safe-haven demand in the cash market. December gold was last up $2.60 at $1,677.80 and December silver was down $0.10 at $19.52. Global...
kitco.com
Vital Metals decides not to acquire Quebec rare earth projects
Quebec Precious Metals (TSX.V: CJC) announced yesterday that it will continue to look fora buyer of its heavy rare earth projects in Quebec, Canada. Vital Metals told QPM that it will not proceed with the acquisition, QPM's 68% interest in the Kipawa and 100% interest in the Zeus projects. "Vital’s...
kitco.com
Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
kitco.com
Gatos reports record silver, zinc and lead output in Q3, increases 2022 production guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that silver production was 2.7 million ounces, an increase of 59% compared to Q3 2021,...
kitco.com
Jaguar Mining reports lower gold production in Q3 2022, increases drilling
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that gold production at Pilar was lower by 9% with 11,195 ounces for the quarter...
kitco.com
METALS-Aluminium staggers lower on recession fears
(Recasts with updated prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium and some other base metal prices slumped on Tuesday as concern grew that a global economic downturn and rising COVID-19 cases in top consumer China would curb demand. A reversal that saw the dollar index ease in the European afternoon spurred some metals to pare losses and pushed others into positive territory.
kitco.com
Stocks ease as Ukraine attacks and rate outlook spark flight to havens
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Global shares dropped on Monday after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds. Any belief that the Federal Reserve will shift to a softer stance towards monetary...
