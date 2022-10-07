Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Jury sees key piece of evidence in Pike County massacre: Walmart shoes
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway Tuesday as the fifth week begins of George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the Pike County massacre. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are expected to spend most of...
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Pike County massacre - Testimony resumes in George Wagner IV's trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or languate. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the Pike County massacre. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are expected to tell the jury about another...
Fox 19
Police: Warren County man charged after kitten’s gruesome death
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man is accused of brutally killing a kitten by smashing its skull on a table in full view of multiple witnesses. David Lee, 82, is the building manager at a Franklin apartment building on East 3rd Street, police say. Last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
wchstv.com
Man wanted on charges sought after pursuit, police in Athens County, Ohio, say
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCHS) — Police in Nelsonville, Ohio, in Athens County said they are looking for a man who was wanted on child endangerment and failure to comply charges and eluded officers during a pursuit. Leslie Hall, 43, fled from officers Sunday, according to a news release from the...
Man dead after crash in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio on Monday night. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 554 around 7:50 p.m. The driver, 44-year-old Harry B. Lloyd, of Bidwell, was ejected from the vehicle after it hit an embankment. The other passenger […]
UPDATE: Missing Gallia County, Ohio child found
UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022): The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says missing 10-year-old Jaylynn Jones has been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans […]
wchstv.com
Charges pending against man after illegal deer kill in Mason County, police say
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said charges are pending against a man after he acknowledged killing an 8-point deer in Mason County where deer were being baited in a wildlife management area that does not allow bow hunting. Police said in a Facebook post...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police K9 locates illegal drugs following a Pike Co. traffic stop
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County police canine located illegal narcotics following a traffic stop Saturday night. According to reports, Pike County deputies stopped a vehicle just before midnight. The driver, officials said, showed criminal indicators which led to the canine request. Deputies located nearly 1 ounce of...
Fox 19
Health issues, trauma linger for Tri-State man stung 20k by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local man still walks around with bee venom in his system months after he suffered 20,000 stings. Austin Bellamy is out of the hospital after the incident on Aug. 26. His recovery is ongoing. “It’s going to be anywhere from six months to a year...
WSAZ
Fire reported at apartment building
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody.
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
WLWT 5
In rambling interview, Pike Co. accused killer Billy Wagner pointed finger at everyone but himself
WAVERLY, Ohio — In September 2016, five months after the mysterious deaths of 8 members of the Rhoden family in Pike County, state Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents interviewed Billy Wagner. "Just be honest with us," an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent said. "I'll tell you whatever I...
West Portsmouth man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office received a report on October 4, 2022 from a parent stating that her underage son had been sexually assaulted while out of town in Virginia. A deputy met with the victim and his mother to gather information to initiate an investigation. The report...
Pike County murder trial: Evidence collected on Wagner property presented
More evidence collected against the Wagner family is expected to be presented to the jury Thursday as the trial of George Wagner IV continues.
Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
Missing mom found in Athens County
UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
Fox 19
Clermont County school resource officer resigns amid allegations
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The school resource officer at Batavia High School resigned last week as allegations surfaced of inappropriate comments about a student. School officials made the police department aware of allegations to the effect that the SRO messaged inappropriate comments to an immediate family member. The family member then told the student of the comments.
WHIZ
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
