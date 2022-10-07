ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Fox 19

Police: Warren County man charged after kitten’s gruesome death

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man is accused of brutally killing a kitten by smashing its skull on a table in full view of multiple witnesses. David Lee, 82, is the building manager at a Franklin apartment building on East 3rd Street, police say. Last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
FRANKLIN, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after crash in Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio on Monday night. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 554 around 7:50 p.m. The driver, 44-year-old Harry B. Lloyd, of Bidwell, was ejected from the vehicle after it hit an embankment. The other passenger […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Gallia County, Ohio child found

UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022): The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says missing 10-year-old Jaylynn Jones has been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police K9 locates illegal drugs following a Pike Co. traffic stop

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County police canine located illegal narcotics following a traffic stop Saturday night. According to reports, Pike County deputies stopped a vehicle just before midnight. The driver, officials said, showed criminal indicators which led to the canine request. Deputies located nearly 1 ounce of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Health issues, trauma linger for Tri-State man stung 20k by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local man still walks around with bee venom in his system months after he suffered 20,000 stings. Austin Bellamy is out of the hospital after the incident on Aug. 26. His recovery is ongoing. “It’s going to be anywhere from six months to a year...
RIPLEY, OH
WSAZ

Fire reported at apartment building

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

West Portsmouth man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office received a report on October 4, 2022 from a parent stating that her underage son had been sexually assaulted while out of town in Virginia. A deputy met with the victim and his mother to gather information to initiate an investigation. The report...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing mom found in Athens County

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Glouster Man Killed in Accident

A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
GLOUSTER, OH
Fox 19

Clermont County school resource officer resigns amid allegations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The school resource officer at Batavia High School resigned last week as allegations surfaced of inappropriate comments about a student. School officials made the police department aware of allegations to the effect that the SRO messaged inappropriate comments to an immediate family member. The family member then told the student of the comments.
BATAVIA, OH
WHIZ

MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

