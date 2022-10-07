ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando Joins with Orlando Health, Creates Orlando Health Colon and Rectal Institute

The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando (CRC) is joining Orlando Health to create the Orlando Health Colon and Rectal Institute. The agreement will add CRC’s seven physicians, who are board-certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery, to Orlando Health’s team of nationally recognized cancer treatment specialists. “We’re...
