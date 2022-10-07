ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

seminoletribune.org

Seminoles starring for Okeechobee High School volleyball

OKEECHOBEE — It didn’t take long for Giselle Micco to make a good impression on the Okeechobee High School varsity volleyball team. This season marks her first year on varsity and she’s already stepped into the main setter’s position and has served as a captain for some games.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
WESH

Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday

Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County School Board will discuss menstrual history questions at special meeting

The Palm Beach County School Board will discuss a series of optional questions about female athletes' menstrual history on mandatory registration forms after a Palm Beach Post story prompted intense reaction from athletes, parents and physicians.  The leaders have called a special meeting Wednesday. Among other items on the agenda is the Florida High School Athletics...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 7, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Victim airlifted after Miami Gardens stabbing

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a victim to a local hospital after he was stabbed in what police call a “domestic violence-related incident” in Miami Gardens Friday morning. Police said the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northwest 179th Street and...
WSVN-TV

Fatal crash leads to road closures on Florida Turnpike in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Davie has caused some traffic. Officials said the incident happened around 5 a.m., Saturday. This led to several northbound lane closures of the Florida Turnpike. No information on the victims involved in the collision has been released. Please check back on WSVN.com...
DAVIE, FL
bocamag.com

Boca’s Big Plans for Former Ocean Breeze Golf Course & More

The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is thinking big on its plans for the former Ocean Breeze golf course. Very big. The district’s proposed master plan for the roughly 200 acres within the Boca Teeca community in the city’s north end includes a golf complex and an Olympics-level— 50-meter lanes—aquatics center. But as they say on the Home Shopping Network, that’s not all.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Man from Fort Pierce found

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Watching a tropical wave near the Gulf of Mexico

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We continue to keep our eyes in the tropics and there is one area near the Gulf of Mexico we are watching. A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms across the southern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche. This area will slowly move northwest and environmental conditions are favorable for some development over the next day or two.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cbs12.com

Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

