West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We continue to keep our eyes in the tropics and there is one area near the Gulf of Mexico we are watching. A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms across the southern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche. This area will slowly move northwest and environmental conditions are favorable for some development over the next day or two.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO