FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
Related
seminoletribune.org
Seminoles starring for Okeechobee High School volleyball
OKEECHOBEE — It didn’t take long for Giselle Micco to make a good impression on the Okeechobee High School varsity volleyball team. This season marks her first year on varsity and she’s already stepped into the main setter’s position and has served as a captain for some games.
WESH
Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday
Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
Palm Beach County School Board will discuss menstrual history questions at special meeting
The Palm Beach County School Board will discuss a series of optional questions about female athletes' menstrual history on mandatory registration forms after a Palm Beach Post story prompted intense reaction from athletes, parents and physicians. The leaders have called a special meeting Wednesday. Among other items on the agenda is the Florida High School Athletics...
cw34.com
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 7, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Click10.com
Victim airlifted after Miami Gardens stabbing
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a victim to a local hospital after he was stabbed in what police call a “domestic violence-related incident” in Miami Gardens Friday morning. Police said the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northwest 179th Street and...
WSVN-TV
Fatal crash leads to road closures on Florida Turnpike in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Davie has caused some traffic. Officials said the incident happened around 5 a.m., Saturday. This led to several northbound lane closures of the Florida Turnpike. No information on the victims involved in the collision has been released. Please check back on WSVN.com...
bocamag.com
Boca’s Big Plans for Former Ocean Breeze Golf Course & More
The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is thinking big on its plans for the former Ocean Breeze golf course. Very big. The district’s proposed master plan for the roughly 200 acres within the Boca Teeca community in the city’s north end includes a golf complex and an Olympics-level— 50-meter lanes—aquatics center. But as they say on the Home Shopping Network, that’s not all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
True Crime of Palm Beach County: Killer clown with balloons fatally shoots woman at front door in Wellington
Marlene Warren's killing in 1990 kicks off a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Suspect: Sheila Keen-Warren, age 27 at the time of the slaying. “Oh, how sweet,” Marlene Warren said that Saturday morning in May 1990 when she saw a clown with flowers and balloons at the front door of her Wellington home.
cw34.com
Man from Fort Pierce found
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
cbs12.com
Watching a tropical wave near the Gulf of Mexico
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We continue to keep our eyes in the tropics and there is one area near the Gulf of Mexico we are watching. A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms across the southern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche. This area will slowly move northwest and environmental conditions are favorable for some development over the next day or two.
cw34.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek
Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
WATCH: Dozens of Blacktip Sharks Go on Feeding Frenzy in Florida’s Annual Fall Mullet Run
This week, Palm Beach, Florida resident Paul Dabill took his drone out to the coast and looked for some interesting animals to film. What he found was a group of blacktip sharks having a feeding frenzy in a huge school of migrating mullet. “It’s a very exciting and very dramatic...
cbs12.com
Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
Click10.com
Former customs officer arrested in Arizona may have victims in South Florida, FBI says
DOUGLAS, Ariz. – An alleged sex offender who an Arizona police department says kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her has ties to Fort Lauderdale. Investigators believe there may be victims in South Florida from when the man lived here. Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 27, lived in the Fort...
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall
FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
