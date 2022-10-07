Read full article on original website
Recruiting Roundup: UC Football Offers Four-Star Teammates
The Bearcats are filing some more offers during their bye week.
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Ludlow with a Hall of Fame hit, cheers for CovCath’s Mayer and Lloyd football
The odds are against them to bring back another Kentucky Class A football championship like that one in 1975 proudly displayed on a big poster inside Ludlow’s Rigney Stadium. The demographics, as they are for all Northern Kentucky river city schools, are against them. But if you listen to...
cincinnatimagazine.com
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)
How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
WLWT 5
Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival
HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
WKRC
'A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty' looks at the history of the dish in the Queen City
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to chili, everyone in the Tri-State is fiercely loyal to their favorite parlor. The debate on which is the best can get fiery, and we aren't even going to touch that topic. Instead, we'll tell you about an event celebrating all of the different ways to make Cincinnati's signature dish. Joey Witterstaetter, one of the organizers of an event called "A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty" shares details.
Mo Egger, premier sports voice in local radio, fell in love with the radio early on
If you find yourself ready to toss your radio – or phone – out the window at one of his sports takes – well, just blame his parents. “My parents always had the radio on in the car,” said Mo Egger, the ’95 grad of Scott High School, “And I fell in love with all of it – music, talk and sports.”
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
wvxu.org
On Miami University's Hamilton campus, the walk to class just got a lot more educational
Fall is here and leaves on trees are beginning to turn from lush greens to colorful hues of red and yellow. Miami University Hamilton's newly installed tree walk aims to inspire people and help them learn about the campus canopy. The project was conceived by Chelsea Obrebski, former interim manager...
Fox 19
Lakota school board stops public comment at meetings amid superintendent controversy
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The school board that oversees one of the largest districts in the Tri-State, Lakota Local Schools, voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its meetings amid an ongoing controversy involving its superintendent. School Board Member Darbi Boddy was the lone vote against...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
dronedj.com
Ohio sheriff’s force to swap its helicopters for enlarged drone fleet
Step aside Blue Thunder, the law enforcement future belongs to UAVs. That, in any case, is what one Ohio police force has decided in swapping its helicopters for what its leader says are more affordable, effective, and quieter drones. According to a report by Cincinnati-area TV station Local 12 News,...
WLWT 5
Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
Cincinnati parks director says Smale eroding into Ohio River
The $100 million Smale Riverfront Park originally opened in 2012, but a decade later its once-sloping shoreline is falling into the Ohio River.
