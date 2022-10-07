ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

cincinnatimagazine.com

A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)

How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours

Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival

HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

'A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty' looks at the history of the dish in the Queen City

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to chili, everyone in the Tri-State is fiercely loyal to their favorite parlor. The debate on which is the best can get fiery, and we aren't even going to touch that topic. Instead, we'll tell you about an event celebrating all of the different ways to make Cincinnati's signature dish. Joey Witterstaetter, one of the organizers of an event called "A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty" shares details.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
CINCINNATI, OH

