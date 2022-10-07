A New Yorker's GrubHub Driver Ate Her Taco Bell & Is Getting Praised For How She Handled It

A New Yorker is going viral on TikTok after showing an outrageous text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the food she ordered, and viewers think she was way "too nice".

The video posted on September 28 received 433.8K views and showed the receipts of a woman who waited about an hour for Taco Bell to be delivered. She messaged the delivery driver about what the ETA would be.

That's when the GrubHub staff member revealed the news.

"Sorry my boo just ate your stuff be was hungry as hell lol," the text read. After asking how to cancel the order, the driver said she doesn't know and that her location "was just so far".

"So, I'm handling it like a champ 'cause I figured I'll just take it up with GrubHub," the creator said in the storytime recap. "I'm not going to get my tacos anyway. Whatever. I'm just going to deal with it."

However, the plot thickens. The food delivery employee then told her it was her birthday and they needed plans. The New Yorker responded that this woman was really "balling on a budget" and wished her a "Happy Birthday".

@grubhub I really handled this well. Happy birthday grub hub driver. #fyp #GrubHub

The account's followers sounded off in the comments. Even Taco Bell had a response to the debacle.

"Your patience is unmatched," the food chain said.

So many others agreed that she was way "too nice" and they would be so mad if that had happened to them.

"YOURE SO NICE FOR WHAT," this comment received 6,667 likes from others who saw it.

Another user said that she would be "hangry", the combination of hungry and angry.

While the patient TikToker just wanted to make sure the driver had a good birthday, she was rewarded with a refund and a 10% coupon from GrubHub.

She never received her Crunchwrap Supreme meal and large Pepsi.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.