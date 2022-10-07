Read full article on original website
State to investigate police role in deadly Baltimore crash
The Attorney General's Office will investigate a deadly crash in Baltimore, which claimed the life of a 17-year-old since police were following his vehicle at the time of the accident.
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn, woman assaulted in Parkville
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past month. At just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a man forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 3000-block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville (21234) via a rear sliding door. The suspect struck the victim in the face and the lock on the door was damaged. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
Suspects On The Run After Maryland Marijuana Deal Gone Bad Results In Shootout
Two suspects are on the run after an alleged marijuana deal gone bad in Anne Arundel County resulted in a man being shot multiple times, authorities say. The 22-year-old victim met with at least one of the suspects to buy marijuana from him in the 8200 block of Consett Court in Severn around 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Severn woman accused of attacking police officers at Glen Burnie storage facility
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Severn woman was arrested Sunday after authorities said she attacked police officers in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Kierra Walston, 26, faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, theft and trespassing. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Ritchie Mini...
One Killed, One Hospitalized In Separate Midday Baltimore Shootings Within Two Hours
A pair of brazen midday shootings that happened back-to-back in Baltimore, leaving one dead, are under investigation, officials said. First, at 11:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern Division were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street to investigate a reported Shot Spotter alert for gunshots in the area.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
'Undercover' Cop Impersonator Wearing Sweatpants Snatches Victim's Wallet In Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County detectives are warning the public about a police impersonator after a victim told them they were robbed by someone claiming to be an undercover cop over the weekend, authorities say. The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 100 block of Crain Highway North around 1...
Hammer Wielding Mini-Storage Robber Bites, Kicks Maryland Officers During Dramatic Arrest
An alleged hammer-wielding thief is in custody after biting and kicking police officers who were attempting to detain them following a report of a robbery in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Kierra Walston, 26, was arrested after reportedly stealing a phone from a person at the Ritchie Mini Storage site on...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Police Officer Arrested for Suspected DUI
A three-year Private First Class Officer named K Froh crashed her personal vehicle c into a tree in a parking lot in Glen Burnie. She was not in uniform and was off duty at the time. The incident happened early this past Friday. The officer was not injured and was released from custody on Friday.
Baltimore's businesses are the targets of thieves who remove store ATMs in front of employees
BALTIMORE -- ATM thieves are trying to increase their quick-cash exploits. They keep executing their smash-and-grab feats all over the city. These days, they've been performing them in front of a live audience: store staff. Over the past four months, there have been at least 15 ATMs stolen from stores in the Baltimore area and several attempted thefts, according to authorities.In the past, ATM thieves have driven vans and other vehicles into Baltimore's convenience stores to gain access to the machines.Video footage shows them dragging the machines out of the damaged stores and driving off with them.Some residents say the...
Person pushed off bike, beaten by robbers for cell phone
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three people jumped someone who was riding a bicycle home from work Friday in Laurel, taking his cell phone from him. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Rd. That’s between Laureldale […]
CBS News
Police: Man injured in shooting during marijuana purchase in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE - A person was shot during a drug exchange in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police said people met on Consett Court in Severn Sunday night for a marijuana purchase. After a person was paid, they refused to hand over the drugs and instead shot a 22-year-old man...
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police
Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
One victim killed in East Baltimore, another injured in separate shooting
Baltimore police are investigating after a violent start to the week with two shootings in East Baltimore.
Wbaltv.com
Attorney General's office investigating fatal car accident in Baltimore
The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal car accident in Baltimore City on Saturday evening. According to officials, around 6:20 p.m. officers in a marked police cruiser were on patrol when they saw a black Honda CR-V driving in the Northwest Baltimore area. Officers followed the vehicle to the area of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue where it entered the intersection and collided with two vehicles. One of the two vehicles hit and then collided with a fourth.
Maryland Gunman Runs, Rats Himself Out After Shooting Man During Dispute
A suspect is being interviewed after he called police on himself for shooting a 30-year-old man in a dispute in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. The 36-year-old suspect reportedly shot the victim shortly around 3:18 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue, according to Baltimore police.
Man Killed In Howard County Apartment Parking Lot, Police Say
Police in Maryland are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Howard County apartment complex. In Columbia, officers responded shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road to a reported shooting in the area.
Police Arrest Man Wanted For Assault With Handgun, Multiple Warrants In Baltimore City
With an assist from federal officials, Maryland State Police investigators were able to apprehend a wanted man who allegedly assaulted his victim with a handgun in Baltimore, officials said. Baltimore City resident Devery Dion Jackson, 30, was apprehended this week by state police troopers and US Marshals at his home...
NBC Washington
3 Men Shot Outside Kennedy Recreation Center in DC
Three men recovered in the hospital Sunday after being shot outside of a D.C. recreation center. Shots were fired just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center. D.C. police said the victims are expected to be OK, but details...
