Man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn, woman assaulted in Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past month. At just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a man forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 3000-block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville (21234) via a rear sliding door. The suspect struck the victim in the face and the lock on the door was damaged. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
Anne Arundel Police Officer Arrested for Suspected DUI

A three-year Private First Class Officer named K Froh crashed her personal vehicle c into a tree in a parking lot in Glen Burnie. She was not in uniform and was off duty at the time. The incident happened early this past Friday. The officer was not injured and was released from custody on Friday.
Baltimore's businesses are the targets of thieves who remove store ATMs in front of employees

BALTIMORE -- ATM thieves are trying to increase their quick-cash exploits. They keep executing their smash-and-grab feats all over the city. These days, they've been performing them in front of a live audience: store staff. Over the past four months, there have been at least 15 ATMs stolen from stores in the Baltimore area and several attempted thefts, according to authorities.In the past, ATM thieves have driven vans and other vehicles into Baltimore's convenience stores to gain access to the machines.Video footage shows them dragging the machines out of the damaged stores and driving off with them.Some residents say the...
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
Attorney General's office investigating fatal car accident in Baltimore

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal car accident in Baltimore City on Saturday evening. According to officials, around 6:20 p.m. officers in a marked police cruiser were on patrol when they saw a black Honda CR-V driving in the Northwest Baltimore area. Officers followed the vehicle to the area of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue where it entered the intersection and collided with two vehicles. One of the two vehicles hit and then collided with a fourth.
3 Men Shot Outside Kennedy Recreation Center in DC

Three men recovered in the hospital Sunday after being shot outside of a D.C. recreation center. Shots were fired just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center. D.C. police said the victims are expected to be OK, but details...
