wrwh.com
White County Delays Opening Hulsey Road Convenience Center
(Cleveland)- White County has announced that they have delayed the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road by one day. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen...
wrwh.com
Ninth District Opportunity Announces Heating And Water Assistance
(Gainesville)- Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. has announced they will again offer Home Heating and Water Help for the Elderly and Medically Homebound in north Georgia. Brenda Dalin, NDO Program Director, said in a news release that households in which every member is age 65 and older -OR- is medically homebound due to health reasons may apply for assistance with their heating and water bills beginning November first. The One-time payments will be made by check issued to the home heating suppliers up to $500 and up to $300 to the home water suppliers.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner Selected For Leadership Georgia
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Leadership Georgia class. Leadership Georgia stands apart as one of the nation’s oldest and most successful leadership-training programs for young business, civic, and community leaders with the desire and potential to work together for a better Georgia.
Forsyth County Commissioners approve almost $14 million for two new fire station buildings
Forsyth County Fire Station #15(Image by Matt Allen for Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has approved nearly $14 million for the construction of two fire station buildings in Forsyth County. Those fire stations will take the place of the existing Fire Stations #9 and #15, which need to be expanded.
Traffic Watch: Drivers in North Forsyth County may soon see progress at GA 400/SR 369 construction site
GA 400/SR 369 construction of cloverleaf interchange continues(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is showing off the progress being made at the GA 400/SR 369 interchange construction project.
More fall fun headed to Cumming City Center
The Lou Sobh Amphitheater.(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Cumming, GA) Cumming City Center is ready to entertain the community with a weekend full of fun events. City officials announced last week the first concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater is scheduled for Friday, October 21 (read Cumming City Center announces first community concert). Now Cumming City Center has released the plans for an entire day of family fun.
cityofsugarhill.com
Waste Management Reminder
Service Reminder: Effective November 1, for garbage and recycling service, only contents of cart will. be collected curbside. No material outside of the cart will be collected. Waste Management has notified the city that the switch of bins to carts for recycling will begin on October 10, 2022 and should...
wrwh.com
Barbara Ann Hollingsworth, age 78, of Cleveland
Barbara Ann Hollingsworth, age 78, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Mrs. Hollingsworth was born in Hall County to the late Clyde and Blanche Kemp Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Madge Lancaster. Mrs. Hollingsworth was a homemaker and a member of Cleveland Worship Center.
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
Monroe Local News
Monroe PD purchases golf cart to enforce downtown golf cart ordinances
If you’re headed downtown on your golf cart and hear a siren and see a flashing blue lights on a golf cart coming up behind you, you may want to pull over to the side of the road. Chances are you have run afoul of the City of Monroe’s Golf Cart Ordinance.
wrwh.com
Abnormally Dry Conditions Reported In White County
(Cleveland)-It’s been 14 days since rainfall has been recorded in White County. Local News Radio Weather Reporter, Bill Kinsland said the last recorded rainfall was on September 26th. Bill also advises that according to the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), White County is back in a drought again with our drought level rated at “D-ZERO”, “Abnormally Dry”, the lowest drought level rating.
State School Superintendent endorses FoCo BOE candidate, another drops out of race
The Forsyth County Board of Education building in Cumming, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Mike Valdes, the Republican candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5 seat, has received an endorsement from the highest-ranking education leader in Georgia.
wrwh.com
Ann Hubbuch Matthews, age 78, of Cornelia
Ann Hubbuch Matthews, age 78, of Cornelia, passed away on October 6th, 2022. Ann Matthews was born in 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama. Raised with her sister, Martha, in Florence, Alabama, Ann later obtained an English degree from The University of Alabama before spending some time in Washington, D.C. The greater part of Ann’s career was spent as secretary for C&S Bank in Atlanta. There she lived with her husband, David Matthews, and they raised their son, Benjamin. In 1996 Ann moved with her family to Cornelia, GA.
wrwh.com
Ann Dean Perkins, Age 100
Mrs. Ann Dean Perkins had a wonderful 100 years of life. She was born April 20, 1922 in Boaz, Alabama. to Ellen and Tom Dean. She died on October 9, 2022 at her home in Cleveland, Georgia. She was an avid. gardener, seamstress, cook, trout fisherman and world traveler. She...
wrwh.com
William V. Nickonovitz, “Bill” age 87
William V. Nickonovitz, “Bill”, passed away October 10, 2022, at age 87. Born in New York, Bill moved to Georgia after high school to attend Georgia Southern College where he met his wife, Ann, and later served in the army at Fort Benning. After a career as a mechanical drafting engineer, Bill returned to college and retired from Grady County Schools having taught at both South Side and East Side Schools. He was an avid cyclist, riding regularly with friends into his early 80’s, and enjoyed fishing any time he could get away.
wrwh.com
Frances Lorine England, Age 80 Clermont
Frances Lorine England, 80, of Clermont, Ga. died on Monday, October 10, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Tim Mitchell will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
healthleadersmedia.com
Chief Nurse Builds a Kinder World Within the Walls of Northside Hospital Forsyth
The Kindness Initiative has changed the culture as it’s expanded throughout the Northside Hospital System. — Carolyn Booker, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer of Northside Hospital Forsyth, in Cumming, Georgia, was troubled how violence was making its way into places she considered to be sacred and safe: schools, churches, and hospitals.
wrwh.com
Verlon James Brock, Age 75 Homer
Verlon James Brock, age 75, of Homer, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born on November 14, 1946, in Baldwin, he was a son of the late Simon Brock and Lula Maxwell Brock. Mr. Brock worked as a correctional officer for 20 years and was also a carpentry worker. He loved his family, and in his spare time enjoyed doing ancestry research. Verlon was the last member of his immediate family, and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade
Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
