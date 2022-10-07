ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrwh.com

White County Delays Opening Hulsey Road Convenience Center

(Cleveland)- White County has announced that they have delayed the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road by one day. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Ninth District Opportunity Announces Heating And Water Assistance

(Gainesville)- Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. has announced they will again offer Home Heating and Water Help for the Elderly and Medically Homebound in north Georgia. Brenda Dalin, NDO Program Director, said in a news release that households in which every member is age 65 and older -OR- is medically homebound due to health reasons may apply for assistance with their heating and water bills beginning November first. The One-time payments will be made by check issued to the home heating suppliers up to $500 and up to $300 to the home water suppliers.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner Selected For Leadership Georgia

(Cleveland)- Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Leadership Georgia class. Leadership Georgia stands apart as one of the nation’s oldest and most successful leadership-training programs for young business, civic, and community leaders with the desire and potential to work together for a better Georgia.
CLEVELAND, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Cleveland, GA
Government
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Government
John Thompson

More fall fun headed to Cumming City Center

The Lou Sobh Amphitheater.(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Cumming, GA) Cumming City Center is ready to entertain the community with a weekend full of fun events. City officials announced last week the first concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater is scheduled for Friday, October 21 (read Cumming City Center announces first community concert). Now Cumming City Center has released the plans for an entire day of family fun.
CUMMING, GA
cityofsugarhill.com

Waste Management Reminder

Service Reminder: Effective November 1, for garbage and recycling service, only contents of cart will. be collected curbside. No material outside of the cart will be collected. Waste Management has notified the city that the switch of bins to carts for recycling will begin on October 10, 2022 and should...
SUGAR HILL, GA
wrwh.com

Barbara Ann Hollingsworth, age 78, of Cleveland

Barbara Ann Hollingsworth, age 78, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Mrs. Hollingsworth was born in Hall County to the late Clyde and Blanche Kemp Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Madge Lancaster. Mrs. Hollingsworth was a homemaker and a member of Cleveland Worship Center.
CLEVELAND, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Cleveland#City Park#Murals
WDEF

RV Explodes in Murray County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Abnormally Dry Conditions Reported In White County

(Cleveland)-It’s been 14 days since rainfall has been recorded in White County. Local News Radio Weather Reporter, Bill Kinsland said the last recorded rainfall was on September 26th. Bill also advises that according to the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), White County is back in a drought again with our drought level rated at “D-ZERO”, “Abnormally Dry”, the lowest drought level rating.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wrwh.com

Ann Hubbuch Matthews, age 78, of Cornelia

Ann Hubbuch Matthews, age 78, of Cornelia, passed away on October 6th, 2022. Ann Matthews was born in 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama. Raised with her sister, Martha, in Florence, Alabama, Ann later obtained an English degree from The University of Alabama before spending some time in Washington, D.C. The greater part of Ann’s career was spent as secretary for C&S Bank in Atlanta. There she lived with her husband, David Matthews, and they raised their son, Benjamin. In 1996 Ann moved with her family to Cornelia, GA.
CORNELIA, GA
wrwh.com

Ann Dean Perkins, Age 100

Mrs. Ann Dean Perkins had a wonderful 100 years of life. She was born April 20, 1922 in Boaz, Alabama. to Ellen and Tom Dean. She died on October 9, 2022 at her home in Cleveland, Georgia. She was an avid. gardener, seamstress, cook, trout fisherman and world traveler. She...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

William V. Nickonovitz, “Bill” age 87

William V. Nickonovitz, “Bill”, passed away October 10, 2022, at age 87. Born in New York, Bill moved to Georgia after high school to attend Georgia Southern College where he met his wife, Ann, and later served in the army at Fort Benning. After a career as a mechanical drafting engineer, Bill returned to college and retired from Grady County Schools having taught at both South Side and East Side Schools. He was an avid cyclist, riding regularly with friends into his early 80’s, and enjoyed fishing any time he could get away.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Frances Lorine England, Age 80 Clermont

Frances Lorine England, 80, of Clermont, Ga. died on Monday, October 10, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Tim Mitchell will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
CLERMONT, GA
healthleadersmedia.com

Chief Nurse Builds a Kinder World Within the Walls of Northside Hospital Forsyth

The Kindness Initiative has changed the culture as it’s expanded throughout the Northside Hospital System. — Carolyn Booker, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer of Northside Hospital Forsyth, in Cumming, Georgia, was troubled how violence was making its way into places she considered to be sacred and safe: schools, churches, and hospitals.
CUMMING, GA
wrwh.com

Verlon James Brock, Age 75 Homer

Verlon James Brock, age 75, of Homer, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born on November 14, 1946, in Baldwin, he was a son of the late Simon Brock and Lula Maxwell Brock. Mr. Brock worked as a correctional officer for 20 years and was also a carpentry worker. He loved his family, and in his spare time enjoyed doing ancestry research. Verlon was the last member of his immediate family, and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
HOMER, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade

Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
HELEN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy