'Made in America isn't just a slogan, it's reality': Biden spotlights manufacturing 'boom' at Volvo factory

Swiss company Haelixa can now trace Egyptian cotton from the source up to premium shirts through a DNA marker it developed to label the raw material “premium Egyptian cotton.” Haelixa’s DNA marker has been applied as fine spray to GIZA 96 lint cotton in Borg Al Arab, Egypt, and used to produce the fabric by Swiss manufacturer Weba. Once applied to the fibers, Haelixa’s DNA markers stay safely embedded into the material and withstand the industrial processing, ensuring traceability from the source until the finished garment. Samples of lint cotton, yarn and fabric at different steps were verified with a test based...

BUSINESS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO