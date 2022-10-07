ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

The Valley Citizen

MID Board: Damrell and Frobose for Your Water

For decades, ratepayers and farmers within the Modesto Irrigation District (MID) have benefitted from low water and power rates while enjoying exceptionally good service. Today, after costly legal battles, lack of transparency, and mounting employee turnover and discontent, the embattled Board of Directors is certain to have at least two new members after the November 8 election, perhaps three if incumbent Stu Gilman is ousted by farmer John Boer.
MODESTO, CA
Los Banos, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Los Banos, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Merced man convicted on federal charges of manufacturing bombs, destroying property

A Merced man arrested last year for having improvised explosive devices was convicted in federal court Tuesday. Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, pleaded guilty to felony manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential properties by means of explosive material in Merced, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Shooting in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FO26) — There was a shooting in Merced County. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened in Santa Nella. There is currently no further information as deputies are still investigating. We will update this story as more details come in. If...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
#Mayor#Politics Local
YourCentralValley.com

Community grieves with Singh family at Merced vigil

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Another emotional night in Merced where hundreds of people continue to gather to remember the family of four who lost their lives. More flowers, candles, pictures, and notes appeared at Bob Square in Merced, for the third night of vigils. “Our heart grieves for the Sikh community, which is a large […]
MERCED, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed in Turlock hit-and-run crash, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. — A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit them and drove off, the Turlock Police Department said. The hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road was reported at 3:31 p.m., police said. It is unknown if the pedestrian, a man, was walking along the roadway or was on a sidewalk or crossing the road.
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Winning lottery ticket worth over $175K sold in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Whoever bought a lottery ticket at a Tracy liquor store may need to check their numbers. According to the California State Lottery, a winning ticket for Sunday’s drawing for Fantasy 5 was sold at Tracy Liquors on 1220 West 11th Street.  The ticket is worth $175,226 after matching all five of […]
TRACY, CA
News Break
Politics
yourcentralvalley.com

Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Police Investigate Two Shootings

Last Wednesday, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the area of W. J and Pennsylvania Street regarding a shooting. Officers arrived to find shell casings in the roadway and a house, along with vehicles, which were struck by gunfire. Officers contacted an adult male who...
LOS BANOS, CA
KMPH.com

Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
MERCED, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Another Scandal at the Jail

Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
HOLLISTER, CA

