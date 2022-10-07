Read full article on original website
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShams
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos mayoral candidate Llanez responds to council’s Oct. 5th appointment decision
Following the 2-2 split decision by the Los Banos City Council on appointing a mayor during their Wednesday, Oct. 5 meeting,Paul Llanez the solo mayoral candidate in November’s election,challenged the decision by the two members who voted no. (See related article) When asked for his comments Llanez responded Friday...
Los Baños Enterprise
In Memoriam: Former Los Banos city worker, volunteer firefighter Jerry Downum passes at 81
Jerold ‘Jerry’ Downum was born on January 24, 1941, in Stidham, Oklahoma to Thomas and Pearl Downum. He passed away on October 1, 2022, at the age of 81 years old, in Cumming, Georgia surrounded by his family. Jerry graduated from Dos Palos High School (California), where he...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigil for slain Merced family, Family Dollar employee shot during robbery, explaining Prop 30
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
MID Board: Damrell and Frobose for Your Water
For decades, ratepayers and farmers within the Modesto Irrigation District (MID) have benefitted from low water and power rates while enjoying exceptionally good service. Today, after costly legal battles, lack of transparency, and mounting employee turnover and discontent, the embattled Board of Directors is certain to have at least two new members after the November 8 election, perhaps three if incumbent Stu Gilman is ousted by farmer John Boer.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Merced man convicted on federal charges of manufacturing bombs, destroying property
A Merced man arrested last year for having improvised explosive devices was convicted in federal court Tuesday. Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, pleaded guilty to felony manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential properties by means of explosive material in Merced, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert.
Sacramento mourns Merced family killed in kidnapping during interfaith memorial service
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Members of the Sacramento Sikh community, elected officials and other community members gathered on the west steps of the state Capitol Monday to mourn the victims of a terrifying kidnapping and killing in Merced. It came on the same day that suspect Jesus Salgado was charged...
Merced kidnapping: The next steps in court case of 4 family members murdered
"It's not going to go fast." Legal expert Logan McKechnie is talking about the murder case involving four Merced County family members.
KMPH.com
Shooting in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FO26) — There was a shooting in Merced County. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened in Santa Nella. There is currently no further information as deputies are still investigating. We will update this story as more details come in. If...
Community grieves with Singh family at Merced vigil
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Another emotional night in Merced where hundreds of people continue to gather to remember the family of four who lost their lives. More flowers, candles, pictures, and notes appeared at Bob Square in Merced, for the third night of vigils. “Our heart grieves for the Sikh community, which is a large […]
KCRA.com
Man killed in Turlock hit-and-run crash, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit them and drove off, the Turlock Police Department said. The hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road was reported at 3:31 p.m., police said. It is unknown if the pedestrian, a man, was walking along the roadway or was on a sidewalk or crossing the road.
Winning lottery ticket worth over $175K sold in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Whoever bought a lottery ticket at a Tracy liquor store may need to check their numbers. According to the California State Lottery, a winning ticket for Sunday’s drawing for Fantasy 5 was sold at Tracy Liquors on 1220 West 11th Street. The ticket is worth $175,226 after matching all five of […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: What we know in Merced kidnapping deaths, 3 ISIS leaders killed, 2nd PG&E lawsuit in Mosquito Fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Map shows where California family was kidnapped and later found dead
Members of a missing family were found dead in an orchard, 30 miles south of where they were kidnapped, officials said.
yourcentralvalley.com
Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
Los Baños Enterprise
Police Investigate Two Shootings
Last Wednesday, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the area of W. J and Pennsylvania Street regarding a shooting. Officers arrived to find shell casings in the roadway and a house, along with vehicles, which were struck by gunfire. Officers contacted an adult male who...
KMPH.com
Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
Another Scandal at the Jail
Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party
Salinas Police are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that left a male victim killed early Sunday morning. The post Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
