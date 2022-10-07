Read full article on original website
Charlotte Baker, 84, Villisca
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Villisca EMTs.
Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Lou Anne Thompson, 78, Henderson, IA
Celebration of Life will be for both Lou Anne & Bill. (Please contact her daughter Bonny if there are any questions or if you need an address at email: lovelouanne@gmail.com) Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649142/lou-anne-thompson/
Darrell Paul Ottee, 95, of Crystal Lakes, Illinois formerly of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Darrell passed away April 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Wendell Duane Mains, 86, Wichita
Memorials:American Legion Building in Villisca, Iowa. Notes:Luncheon following graveside service at the Methodist Church in Villisca, Iowa.
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
Clarinda bounces back in four-set win over Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A tough opening-set loss did nothing to hold back Clarinda Tuesday on their way to a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win over Page County rival, Shenandoah. The Cardinals (15-15 overall, 4-6 Hawkeye Ten) shook off a loss in the first set on their way to a 24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15 victory over the Fillies (16-13, 4-6).
KMAland Golf (10/11): Nebraska City's Johnson takes 24th, Auburn's Kirkpatrick 23rd
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood golfers finished up competition at the Class B and C State Tournament on Tuesday. Nebraska City’s Isabelle Johnson had the high finish for the area in the Class B State Tournament, posting a 90 on day two for a two-day total of 187 which placed her 24th.
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
KMAland Softball (10/11): Stanberry pounds out 20 hits in district-opening win
(KMAland) -- Stanberry was a dominant winner while Maryville’s season came to a finish in KMAland Missouri district softball action on Tuesday. Stanberry pounded 20 hits, including four from Katlyn James, who had two RBI and three runs. Amelia Wallace and Kiley Mattson each had three hits and three RBI, and Katie Angle, Maranda Evans, Katelyn Stoll and Marli Hilton all finished two hits apiece. Eva Cameron threw all seven innings for Stanberry.
Improved passing, serving setting the tone for Rock Port volleyball
(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port volleyball team feels it has made the proper strides to put itself in a good position during the upcoming postseason. The Blue Jays have maneuvered through their regular season slate with a 12-9 record behind a growing offense and efficient serving. "Since day one,...
Riverside, Treynor move to WIC Tournament finals
(Council Bluffs) -- Twenty-one days after a memorable five-set meeting, Riverside and Treynor volleyball will clash again with the Western Iowa Conference Tournament title at stake. The Bulldogs and Cardinals each secured their tickets into Thursday's championship game on Tuesday night, albeit in different fashions. Riverside 25-25-19-17-15 Missouri Valley 21-22-25-25-8.
Shen council makes water tower servicing change
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are making a change in the servicing of its water tower. By a 4-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a termination of its maintenance agreement with Veola North America – formerly known as Suez-Utility Services of Georgia. By that same vote, council members approved a one-year full-service maintenance agreement with Maguire Iron, Incorporated for $17,450. City Water Superintendent Tim Martin told the council the Maguire contract is about $1,000 cheaper than the contract with Veola.
No. 1 North Andrew prepping for fascinating state-rated showdown with Worth County
(Rosendale) -- A smashmouth, top-five affair is on tap in the Show-Me State Friday night when Missouri 8-Player No. 1 North Andrew hosts No. 5 Worth County. The showdown is North Andrew's second against a highly ranked team in as many weeks after the Cardinals' (7-0) 58-42 win over No. 3 Albany.
Red Oak seeks to end regular season on high note in rivalry matchup
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week. Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke. "It was just two...
Montgomery County backs Stanton trail grant application
(Stanton) -- Montgomery County officials are assisting Stanton's efforts in acquiring funding for an expansive trail project. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request to serve as a co-applicant with Stanton for a Destination Iowa grant application. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the city seeks up to a million dollars in funding from the state program to complete phase 3 of the project, which extends the trail out to Viking Lake State Park. Ramsey says the city and the Stanton Community Foundation are working with Montgomery County Trails on two other portions of the project.
Southwest Valley carries four-game win streak into crucial matchup with Mount Ayr
(Corning) -- Southwest Valley (6-1) is the winner of four straight games and will have a chance to earn a home playoff game with a victory over Mount Ayr (6-1) Friday. The Timberwolves downed Riverside (2-5) 49-21 in Week 7. “We were excited,” Southwest Valley head coach Anthony Donahoo said....
Shen schools seek athletic program revamp
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials say they want positive and urgent change in the district’s athletic programs. “Reach, Revamp and Reconnect” is the title of a major initiative announced at the Shenandoah School Board’s regular meeting late Monday afternoon. Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen announced preliminary plans for rejuvenating the district’s activities. Christensen says the title is a starting point for future presentations still in the development phase.
North Andrew, Platte Valley, Worth County, EA ranked in Missouri 8-Man Poll
(KMAland) -- North Andrew still leads the way in the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Cardinals recorded six of the possible eight first-place votes and 78 points. Archie is second with 71 points and two first-place votes, followed by Albany, Platte Valley and Worth County. East Atchison is also...
