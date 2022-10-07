Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Use classic Mac keyboards and mice with these adapters [Review]
Apple’s modern keyboards are perfectly adequate but pretty unremarkable. They are anything but fun. But thanks to the wide selection of modern USB adapters from TinkerBOY, you can liven up your setup with long-lost keyboards and mice of yore. You can use the legendary Apple Extended Keyboard II, with...
Cult of Mac
Kensington’s new 11-port dock offers Macs super-fast Thunderbolt 4 connections
The Kensington SD5780T is a desktop dock that connects to a Mac over Thunderbolt 4 at up to 40 Gbps. And it includes almost a dozen ports of various types to enable to everything from a mouse to a high-speed external drive. The dock can also fast charge a MacBook.
Cult of Mac
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale knocks $200 off M1 MacBook Air price
Apple’s older but still powerful M1 MacBook Air is discounted by a whopping $200 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The laptop carries an MSRP of $999, but you can save $200 and get it for $799 after the discount. This is among the lowest prices Apple’s M1...
Cult of Mac
Entry-level iPad drops to lowest price yet for Prime Early Access
You can get Apple’s latest iPad for just $269 on Amazon after a $60 discount. This Prime Early Access deal marks the lowest price yet for the entry-level iPad released in 2021. That whopping $60 discount makes Apple’s cheapest iPad even more affordable. This post contains affiliate links....
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Plus review: Go big or go home
The iPhone 14 Plus combines two popular phone features: larger screens and lower prices. With a 6.7-inch screen, it offers Apple’s largest display but for a lot less money than any previous model this size. I replaced my iPhone 13 with the larger Plus. The large screen and lengthy...
Cult of Mac
Apple Music finally launches on Xbox
Apple Music is now available on recent versions of Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console. That includes playing songs while gaming. The streaming music service is already available on PlayStation and other third-party entertainment platforms. Xbox + Apple Music = ❤️. Some games have amazing music, but lots of them...
Cult of Mac
Bose busts out compact, affordable new soundbar with AirPlay 2
Bose took a further step into the compact, affordable soundbar market Monday with release of its new Smart Soundbar 600. It looks set to compete in a growing pool of home-theater audio products that don’t break the bank. Featuring Dolby Atmos, Bose “TrueSpace” and AirPlay 2 technology, the slender...
Solo Stove is on fire with Prime Day deals—score a new fire pit for 30% off right now at Amazon
Score 30% off a Solo Stove fire pit right now during Amazon Prime Day. And get 44% off the fire pit accessories that'll make your fire prefect.
Cult of Mac
Prime Day has nothing on this Microsoft Office and finance training bundle
The job market can be daunting, but when equipped with the proper tools, there’s room to progress in your career confidently and find a professional fit. Regardless of your age or experience, new lessons and fresh insights always exist. For those seeking the next step on their professional path,...
Cult of Mac
Get up to $290 off Roborock smart vacuums this week
This post on smart vacuums is brought to you by Roborock. Hate the drudgery of vacuuming and mopping the floors in your house or apartment? You might be surprised how brilliant robot smart vacuums have become lately. They can do much of the work for you, with remarkable efficiency. And...
Cult of Mac
Roller coasters set off iPhone 14 Crash Detection
People are reportedly getting off roller coasters and discovering that their new iPhone 14 called 911 for them. Turns out the handsets mistook thrilling rides for a car wreck and thought their users needed emergency help. It’s an unintended result of Crash Detection, a feature added to Apple’s latest handsets.
