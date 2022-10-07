ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Cult of Mac

Use classic Mac keyboards and mice with these adapters [Review]

Apple’s modern keyboards are perfectly adequate but pretty unremarkable. They are anything but fun. But thanks to the wide selection of modern USB adapters from TinkerBOY, you can liven up your setup with long-lost keyboards and mice of yore. You can use the legendary Apple Extended Keyboard II, with...
Cult of Mac

Entry-level iPad drops to lowest price yet for Prime Early Access

You can get Apple’s latest iPad for just $269 on Amazon after a $60 discount. This Prime Early Access deal marks the lowest price yet for the entry-level iPad released in 2021. That whopping $60 discount makes Apple’s cheapest iPad even more affordable. This post contains affiliate links....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Big Macs#Laptop#Gaming#Lsb Setups#Lsb World Of Warcraft#Gpu
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 Plus review: Go big or go home

The iPhone 14 Plus combines two popular phone features: larger screens and lower prices. With a 6.7-inch screen, it offers Apple’s largest display but for a lot less money than any previous model this size. I replaced my iPhone 13 with the larger Plus. The large screen and lengthy...
Cult of Mac

Apple Music finally launches on Xbox

Apple Music is now available on recent versions of Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console. That includes playing songs while gaming. The streaming music service is already available on PlayStation and other third-party entertainment platforms. Xbox + Apple Music = ❤️. Some games have amazing music, but lots of them...
Cult of Mac

Bose busts out compact, affordable new soundbar with AirPlay 2

Bose took a further step into the compact, affordable soundbar market Monday with release of its new Smart Soundbar 600. It looks set to compete in a growing pool of home-theater audio products that don’t break the bank. Featuring Dolby Atmos, Bose “TrueSpace” and AirPlay 2 technology, the slender...
Cult of Mac

Prime Day has nothing on this Microsoft Office and finance training bundle

The job market can be daunting, but when equipped with the proper tools, there’s room to progress in your career confidently and find a professional fit. Regardless of your age or experience, new lessons and fresh insights always exist. For those seeking the next step on their professional path,...
Cult of Mac

Get up to $290 off Roborock smart vacuums this week

This post on smart vacuums is brought to you by Roborock. Hate the drudgery of vacuuming and mopping the floors in your house or apartment? You might be surprised how brilliant robot smart vacuums have become lately. They can do much of the work for you, with remarkable efficiency. And...
Cult of Mac

Roller coasters set off iPhone 14 Crash Detection

People are reportedly getting off roller coasters and discovering that their new iPhone 14 called 911 for them. Turns out the handsets mistook thrilling rides for a car wreck and thought their users needed emergency help. It’s an unintended result of Crash Detection, a feature added to Apple’s latest handsets.
