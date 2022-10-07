WARROAD, Minn. -- Border patrol agents in northern Minnesota stopped a smuggling attempt in late September, officials said. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent learned on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry near Roseau. The agent found one car at a gas station in Grygla, while the other car had already left the scene. The officer learned that one of the migrants was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were from Ireland. The CBP says they were all unlawfully in the U.S. and were taken into custody.The next day, another border patrol agent found the other car at a restaurant in Bemidji. The agent found eight migrants - seven from Great Britain and one Irish citizen - and determined they had unlawfully entered the U.S. The migrants and cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for processing.

WARROAD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO