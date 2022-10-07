ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Ponch Clifton
4d ago

I call bs the DEA want it to stay illegal because it has a smell and they can use that as an excuse to search people so they can find other drugs. I know people who don't even smoke got pulled over and officer claimed to smell it. they searched and found nothing go figure but because of it they got to tear a car apart. its all bs

Kerry Rasmussen
4d ago

Remember that it’s illegal and if you break the law you do the time. And Biden needs to understand he doesn’t make laws. But he is doing this for votes in the mid terms

Xialba
4d ago

just legalize the stuff already! I don't even smoke it but damn alcohol is much worse

CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Reason.com

Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
CNN

When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins

Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Says Biden’s Marijuana Pardons Don’t Go Far Enough: ‘Release Every Federal Cannabis Prisoner’

Joe Biden took a step towards marijuana decriminalization last week when he granted a mass pardon to anyone convicted of a federal crime for simple possession of the drug. He also asked governors to take similar steps, and directed his administration to review marijuana’s status as a Schedule I substance alongside hard drugs like heroin. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” Biden said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs…There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result.” The action will...
Thrillist

Everywhere Cannabis Legalization Is on the Ballot in November

Hungry for more midterms reading? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the November 8, 2022 election, we’ve got voter guides covering state and local races in 16 cities plus details on everything from everywhere issues like abortion access and climate change action are on the ballot to how to ensure you are registered to vote. Head to Thrillist’s midterm elections hub page for more.
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
TheDailyBeast

I’m a Cop. It’s About Time We Ended Marijuana Prohibition.

“This is a gamechanger.” That was my first thought as a retired police officer, upon learning President Joe Biden had signed an executive order pardoning people convicted of federal simple possession marijuana charges, and had asked for the secretary of Health and Human Services and attorney general to review its scheduling under the Controlled Substances Act.After two decades in law enforcement, I’ve spent the past ten years working to reform the criminal justice system, starting with the War on Drugs. Few policies in American history have done as much damage as this racist, ineffectual, cruel set of laws that have...
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota border patrol agents stop smuggling attempt

WARROAD, Minn. -- Border patrol agents in northern Minnesota stopped a smuggling attempt in late September, officials said. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent learned on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry near Roseau. The agent found one car at a gas station in Grygla, while the other car had already left the scene. The officer learned that one of the migrants was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were from Ireland. The CBP says they were all unlawfully in the U.S. and were taken into custody.The next day, another border patrol agent found the other car at a restaurant in Bemidji. The agent found eight migrants - seven from Great Britain and one Irish citizen - and determined they had unlawfully entered the U.S. The migrants and cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for processing.
