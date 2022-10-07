Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
AdWeek
Christy McDonald to Join WDIV in Detroit
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christy McDonald is joining Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor. McDonald will begin working at the station...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit nursing home patients deal with no heat during freezing temperatures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Bruce Bonkowski tried to turn on the heat at Beaconshire Nursing Center in Detroit on Friday, it didn't work. "They just said they were going to turn the heat on and get it set to go," he said. "When you turn it on, and you turn the vent on heat you’re getting cold air."
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours
The 1st occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The 2nd occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The 3rd occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Detroit nursing home patients without heat for days
As temperatures in Southeast Michigan dipped, patients at Beaconshire Nursing Center in Detroit were without heat. As of Monday, the heat still wasn't working, and the city has been called to ensure it gets fixed.
Tv20detroit.com
'Anyone’s eligible.' Local organization donates, refurbishes older computers to give back to Detroit community
(WXYZ) — In a warehouse inside Focus: Hope in Detroit, a small group of men and women are making grand strides to close the city’s digital gap. “And I love the opportunity to explain how that actually happens," William Jefferson, Senior Operations Manager at Human-I-T said. Human-I-T is...
Pink Panties and Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordans: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims after clinging to tree
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian. The body of Craig Markgraff Jr. was found by rescue crews on Oct. 4, five days after he was reported missing. He was last seen clinging to a tree on Sept. 29 as he tried escaping floodwaters. His death has been ruled a drowning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV
My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
michiganchronicle.com
Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert
“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: More rain tonight and the rain chances stay a while
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Showers continue overnight. Some thunder is possible late too. Low of 58°. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Windy day with off-and-on showers. Heavier rain and possibly some thunder late in the day as a cold front approaches. High of 72°. Wind: SSW 20-35 mph.
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Windy day with showers; storms tonight
(WXYZ) — Today: Windy day with off-and-on showers. Heavier rain and possibly some thunder late in the day as a cold front approaches. High of 72°. Wind: SSW 20-35 mph. Tonight: Storms early in the night as a cold front moves through. Spottier showers, but drier, after midnight. Low of 48°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
This Street Might Have the Best Trick or Treating in Michigan
Finding the best places to go trick or treating is key for the Halloween season. When it comes to Halloween, kids around the country have hopes of bringing home bags and bags full of their favorite candy. In order to do that, you have to find the best places to visit to maximize your candy collection.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza
DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
Train Ride From Hell FINALLY Arrives In Chicago From Michigan
You know a train ride is bad when its passengers are abandoning the train, practically in the middle of nowhere, before they reach their destination. But honestly, when you hear about this train ride from Hell... I might be so inclined to have abandoned "ship" as well. It was a...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend. On the outside, the home on Bramell Street looks normal. However, the junk at the curb gives a clue about what’s sadly going on on the inside.
Comments / 0