AdWeek

Christy McDonald to Join WDIV in Detroit

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christy McDonald is joining Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor. McDonald will begin working at the station...
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims after clinging to tree

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian. The body of Craig Markgraff Jr. was found by rescue crews on Oct. 4, five days after he was reported missing. He was last seen clinging to a tree on Sept. 29 as he tried escaping floodwaters. His death has been ruled a drowning.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: More rain tonight and the rain chances stay a while

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Showers continue overnight. Some thunder is possible late too. Low of 58°. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Windy day with off-and-on showers. Heavier rain and possibly some thunder late in the day as a cold front approaches. High of 72°. Wind: SSW 20-35 mph.
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Windy day with showers; storms tonight

(WXYZ) — Today: Windy day with off-and-on showers. Heavier rain and possibly some thunder late in the day as a cold front approaches. High of 72°. Wind: SSW 20-35 mph. Tonight: Storms early in the night as a cold front moves through. Spottier showers, but drier, after midnight. Low of 48°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza

DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend. On the outside, the home on Bramell Street looks normal. However, the junk at the curb gives a clue about what’s sadly going on on the inside.
