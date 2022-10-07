ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
nwestiowa.com

Bilingual church opens in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—A long journey has led two Sioux Center residents to starting a new God-centered multiethnic, bilingual, intergenerational church in the community. Or, as co-founder Martha Draayer translates “una iglesia multiétnica, bilingüe e intergeneracional.”. She and co-founder Jason Lief launched Maria Magdalena Reformed Church on Aug....
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kelo.com

Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Parade, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Love of family, need for action spurs JDRF South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes is on the rise and they’re hoping to increase community awareness and involvement for their cause. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota held an organizational meeting on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?

When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

It's the final countdown.

Our membership campaign ends at midnight. That's right: this is the last fundraising email in our membership campaign. If you've been thinking about joining our membership program, now is the best time to do it! The support we receive in the next few hours will determine what stories we're able to tell in the months to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Giving back by grilling out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Giving back by grilling out. Hot dogs are on the menu this lunch hour at Scheels in Sioux Falls. “We wanted to offer this to our employees as a way to give back to United Way,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Indoor play place opens this weekend

Tea Play Place, an indoor space for children to play and parents to relax, is opening Sunday. The play space follows a nationwide trend of “play cafes,” connecting a coffee shop for parents and caregivers with an indoor playground created for toddlers and infants. It’s located at 910 N. Main Ave. in Tea in a renovated child care center.
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around Sioux Falls, many people know Vaney Hariri, the co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, as a vocal community leader who works frequently with the mayor and law enforcement. Now, anyone watching local television has seen Hariri’s face in Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad on Jamie Smith.
Outsider.com

Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About ‘Malfunction’ During Sioux Falls Judds Tour Concert

Wynonna Judd suffered some technical difficulties during her Sioux Fall tour stop this weekend. Judd performed her third concert of The Judd: The Final Tour with the help of Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde on October 7th. The event was an overall success thanks to a massive crowd at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. But at one point, something went amiss and Wynonna appeared to hurt herself.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

