Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black
Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Sends Scary Message To Beth Phoenix & Edge After WWE Extreme Rules
At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. As expected, The Judgment Day members made their presence felt during the match. A surprising moment took place during the match when Beth Phoenix came out of nowhere to aid her husband in the fight against The Judgement Day. The numbers game was too much for The Rated R Superstar, because he said “I Quit” after Rhea Ripley threatened to smash a steel chair in his wife’s head. Then The Nightmare smashed the Glamazon’s head anyway.
ringsidenews.com
Bo Dallas Is Set For WWE Return
Last night at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE after a two-year absence. Now his brother is reportedly returning to the company as well. According to Bryan Alvarez on his Super Follower account on Twitter., Wyatt’s younger brother, former WWE superstar Bo Dallas, is returning to the company. Alvarez states that Dallas’ return is imminent. This apparently came from multiple sources.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and instantly became a huge star there. He has truly been one of the most consistent and dependable stars in the company as well. As previously reported, the current AEW World Champion recently signed a five-year contract with AEW,...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Fair Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Released Bray Wyatt In The First Place
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE back in July of last year. Since then, the world wondered what his next destination would be. There were several hints that he would return to WWE as well for the past few weeks.
ringsidenews.com
Women Of Wrestling Fails To Break 300k Viewers With First Two Episodes
The pro wrestling world is always evolving, and that can open the door for new programming. The Women of Wrestling show recently started up, but how is their viewership doing?. Wrestlenomincs reported the ratings for the first episodes of WOW, and they have a lot to grow from at this point. It seems that less than 300k fans were interested in seeing what the program had to offer.
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Hardy’s Wife Is ‘Super Happy’ About His Progress Amid Rumors That He Won’t Return To AEW
Jeff Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world and no matter what, he will always have the support of fans. Unfortunately, Jeff Hardy’s personal demons have truly cost him a great deal. Hardy made headlines after he was arrested for driving under the influence after leaving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’
The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Releases Video Of WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal With Jerry Lawler
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 went down last night. The show was one of the best ones of the year and had some amazing matches. Extreme Rules was main evented by Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle battled it out inside the Fight Pit. Prior to the show, Philly fans got an extra special treat.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
ringsidenews.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be In Honor Of Antonio Inoki
Antonio Inoki was a giant in the world of professional wrestling. Inoki revolutionized puroresu by putting New Japan Pro Wrestling on the map in the early seventies. The wrestling legend passed away in his home and fans continue to mourn his demise even now. Antonio Inoki was recognized for his...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Trolls Rhea Ripley On Her Birthday
Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant forces in the women’s division since her NXT debut. The Australian star is often compared with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna due to her strength. Despite being the only female member of The Judgment, the 25-year-old isn’t afraid to throwdown...
ringsidenews.com
Alba Fyre Match Added To WWE NXT This Week
WWE’s NXT show is the place where all the action takes place as people from different walks of life and those that plan to prove their worth show up in the company’s third brand. WWE has added a new match to the card where Alba Fyre is slated...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Criticized For Keeping Silent After Chyna’s Passing
D-Generation X have been an instrumental part of the Monday Night Wars in ’90s. The over-the-top antics by the group gave way to some of the most infamous segments in RAW history. DX was originally founded by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna and later added members Billy Gunn,...
ringsidenews.com
Karl Anderson Set To Wrap Things Up In NJPW After WWE Return
The Good Brothers returned to WWE this week for a shocking moment on RAW. They are officially back, but they also have things going on elsewhere. Karl Anderson is still the NEVER Openweight Champion. He will face Hikuleo at NJPW’s Battle Autumn in Osaka event on November 5th. That being said, Anderson will do something that very few WWE Superstars are permitted to do as he wrestles for another company.
Comments / 0