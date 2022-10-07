Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
siouxfalls.business
Indoor play place opens this weekend
Tea Play Place, an indoor space for children to play and parents to relax, is opening Sunday. The play space follows a nationwide trend of “play cafes,” connecting a coffee shop for parents and caregivers with an indoor playground created for toddlers and infants. It’s located at 910 N. Main Ave. in Tea in a renovated child care center.
dakotanewsnow.com
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
dakotanewsnow.com
OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
KELOLAND TV
Halloween events in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is approaching and there are many events across South Dakota to celebrate the holiday. KELOLAND News compiled a list of Halloween events happening near you this October. October 7-14 Paranormal Investigations of the Adams House – Deadwood – Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22...
KELOLAND TV
Giving back by grilling out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Giving back by grilling out. Hot dogs are on the menu this lunch hour at Scheels in Sioux Falls. “We wanted to offer this to our employees as a way to give back to United Way,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.
Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About ‘Malfunction’ During Sioux Falls Judds Tour Concert
Wynonna Judd suffered some technical difficulties during her Sioux Fall tour stop this weekend. Judd performed her third concert of The Judd: The Final Tour with the help of Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde on October 7th. The event was an overall success thanks to a massive crowd at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. But at one point, something went amiss and Wynonna appeared to hurt herself.
sfsimplified.com
It's the final countdown.
Our membership campaign ends at midnight. That's right: this is the last fundraising email in our membership campaign. If you've been thinking about joining our membership program, now is the best time to do it! The support we receive in the next few hours will determine what stories we're able to tell in the months to come.
siouxfalls.business
Hildebrand named 2022 Friend of the Foundation honoree
This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. Three years ago, his goal was to raise awareness and inspire philanthropy for kids in need. Today, his work is building a brighter, stronger community for all. Meet the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s 2022 Friend of the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
KELOLAND TV
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
q957.com
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
101.9 KELO-FM
Supplemental spending on tap for Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Supplemental appropriations will be discussed at Tuesday’s Sioux Falls City council meeting. The council will deal with using $70,000 for a new vehicle for the police department. They will also look to supplement the General Fund by $100,000 for Fire due to high...
South Dakota zoo, butterfly house announce merger
The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are joining forces.
dakotanewsnow.com
Roosevelt wins shootout with Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night by defeating the Yankton Bucks, ranked second in Class 11AA, in a 34-29 shootout at Howard Wood Field. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
dakotanewsnow.com
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing...
KELOLAND TV
City of Brookings preparing for rival game this weekend
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — State rivals SDSU and USD face off Saturday on the gridiron, and Jackrabbit fans are getting excited. Businesses in Brookings are preparing for the surge of yellow, blue and red customers coming in for the rivalry game at SDSU. “It’s all day long until the...
Sioux Falls man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old
Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls.
