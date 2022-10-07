Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York
It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"
The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green
Jordan Poole has reportedly not forgiven Draymond Green following punch at Golden State Warriors practice
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Tiger Woods Becomes Latest Sports Billionaire: The Only Two Other Athletes To Ever Join The 10-Digit Club
This article was originally published on Aug. 10, 2022. Tiger Woods, one of the best golfers the game has ever seen and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, has joined an exclusive list of sports billionaires. What To Know: Forbes has estimated that Woods' net worth has...
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
Shaquille O'Neal reiterates desire to buy NBA team, wants to 'go back home'
Four-time NBA champion and 2000 NBA MVP Shaquille O'Neal has sent out a cryptic message reiterating his wish to invest in an NBA team, after rebuffing reports earlier this month that he wanted to buy the Phoenix Suns.
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike
The company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old to an endorsement deal.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Atlanta Hawks are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Atlanta Falcons: Ref Jerome Boger has comical explanation for awful call
It is pretty safe to say that Atlanta Falcons fans, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, are up in arms about the horrendous roughing the passer penalty against Grady Jarrett in week five, all thanks to Jerome Boger. The penalty came at the most crucial spot in...
Nike Basketball Signs LeBron James’ Son Bronny James and Several Other Student Athletes
Nike Basketball has signed five student athletes to its ambassador roster, including the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James. The newest signees to its student athlete roster include Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and JuJu Watkins. Signing these student athletes, according to Nike, is part of the company’s mission to serve the future of athletes and sport by teaming up with “inspiring young athletes who are leading the way now — both on the court and in their communities.” Through this partnership, Bronny James, a senior point guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, aims to continue to “support the...
Jarrett’s roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons didn’t want to touch the subject of whether NFL quarterbacks are being given extra protection in the wake of the concussion that sidelined Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. Especially when the quarterback in question was Tom Brady.
cohaitungchi.com
16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta
Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
