ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
State
New York State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
City
Milwaukee, WI
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Vince Carter
Person
Dominique Wilkins
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Fabolous
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Nba Game#The Atlanta Hawks#The Milwaukee Bucks
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Nike Basketball Signs LeBron James’ Son Bronny James and Several Other Student Athletes

Nike Basketball has signed five student athletes to its ambassador roster, including the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James. The newest signees to its student athlete roster include Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and JuJu Watkins. Signing these student athletes, according to Nike, is part of the company’s mission to serve the future of athletes and sport by teaming up with “inspiring young athletes who are leading the way now — both on the court and in their communities.” Through this partnership, Bronny James, a senior point guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, aims to continue to “support the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
cohaitungchi.com

16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta

Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy