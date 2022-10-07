Recall alert: Target recalls nearly 13K tea kettles amid fire, burn risks

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Target Corp. on Thursday recalled about 12,800 tea kettles sold nationwide after fielding more than two dozen functionality complaints, at least one of which resulted in a stovetop fire.

According to the recall notice, issued in conjunction with the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission, the paint on the bottom of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tea Kettles can chip, posing a fire hazard. Meanwhile, the handle can break and the spout can leak, posing burn risks.

The affected 1.75-quart, stainless steel kettles have Item No. 324-03-7894 printed on the kettle’s hang tag.

The recalled kettles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $35 each.

To date, the retailer has fielded 27 reports of tea kettle incidents, including the kettles leaking and wobbling on the stovetop while in use; the handle grip breaking off; and the paint on the bottom of the kettle chipping and/or melting. No injuries have been linked to the recalled items.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the tea kettle by mail.

Consumers may contact Target by calling 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT daily or online at https://help.target.com.

