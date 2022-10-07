ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Recall alert: Target recalls nearly 13K tea kettles amid fire, burn risks

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089mMm_0iQA6Sm200

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Target Corp. on Thursday recalled about 12,800 tea kettles sold nationwide after fielding more than two dozen functionality complaints, at least one of which resulted in a stovetop fire.

According to the recall notice, issued in conjunction with the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission, the paint on the bottom of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tea Kettles can chip, posing a fire hazard. Meanwhile, the handle can break and the spout can leak, posing burn risks.

The affected 1.75-quart, stainless steel kettles have Item No. 324-03-7894 printed on the kettle’s hang tag.

The recalled kettles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $35 each.

To date, the retailer has fielded 27 reports of tea kettle incidents, including the kettles leaking and wobbling on the stovetop while in use; the handle grip breaking off; and the paint on the bottom of the kettle chipping and/or melting. No injuries have been linked to the recalled items.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the tea kettle by mail.

Consumers may contact Target by calling 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT daily or online at https://help.target.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Amazon scraps home-delivery robot program

SEATTLE — Amazon is disbanding its team of workers who worked on Scout, the six-wheeled, autonomous robot designed to deliver to your doorstep. In what’s likely a sign of slowing sales growth, Amazon has decided, after two years of testing in Seattle, it will be “reorienting the program,” according to Bloomberg. The robot was first introduced in 2019 and tested in the suburbs of Snohomish County, Washington, according to KIRO-TV.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Shoppers Have Been Buying Multiple Of This $10 Massage Tool for Battling Migraines

Whether it be a tension headache or a migraine, they can stop your life instantly, making you turn into a ball of pain that craves darkness and no sound. To put it bluntly, it sucks. Per Mayo Clinic, a migraine is “a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation,” and a tension headache is “mild to moderate pain that’s often described as feeling like a tight band around the head.” They’re tight and painful, and overall not a good time. We’ve tried so much to relieve the pain, investing in different products Amazon shoppers swear by. Whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy