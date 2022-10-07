Read full article on original website
Related
bkmag.com
Second City is opening its first-ever location in New York
Second City, the comedy school that has launched the careers of countless comedians — from Bill Murray to Eugene Levy to Steve Carell to Tina Fey to Amy Poehler to Mike Myers to Chris Farley to … you get it — is opening in Brooklyn. The institution...
bkmag.com
Building Black Bed-Stuy is preserving the legacy of a neighborhood in transition
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. There is a statistic that went super viral a couple years ago and continues to make the rounds from time to time online: The Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy lost 22,000 black residents in the last decade, and in the same time added more than 30,000 white residents. That’s according to the 2020 census data.
bkmag.com
The team behind Ayat and Al Badawi open a surprising Italian spot in Bay Ridge
At first glance, it seems a bit odd that Abdul Elenani and Akram Nasser, the hit-makers behind acclaimed Palestinian restaurants Ayat and Al Badawi, would open Fatta Mano, a family-friendly Italian place, as their next big move. It seems perhaps even odder that they’d have the audacity to do it in Bay Ridge, home to roughly 7 million other red sauce spots.
Comments / 0