ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Pink diamond sells for $49.9M, breaks world record

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xHAE_0iQA5Jy600

HONG KONG (AP) — A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.

The Williamson Pink Star draws its name from two legendary pink diamonds. The first is the 23.60-carat Williamson diamond which was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1947, while the second is the 59.60-carat Pink Star diamond that sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years

The Williamson Pink Star is the second-largest pink diamond to appear at auction. Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most valuable of the colored diamonds.

“This is an astounding result, proving the resilience of top diamonds in a shaky economy,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds.

“Hard assets such as world-class diamonds have a history of performing well even in times of instability,” he said. “Some of the world’s highest quality diamonds have seen prices double over the last 10 years.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Report: White Sox plan to let Jose Abreu walk in free agency

CHICAGO – It doesn’t sound like Jose Abreu will be coming back to the South Side next year. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox plan to part ways with the former MVP after nine seasons with the organization. Abreu is a free agent now after his three-year, $50 million contract expired. Last […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
WGN News

How does a car trade in work?

You’re about to start the car buying process. Which likely means you’re asking yourself that eternal question: What should I do with my used car? Sell it, or trade it in?
BUYING CARS
WGN News

17-year-old boy fatally shot in South Shore

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East 79th Street. Police said a man was following the 17-year-old before opening fire. The teen was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Pink Diamond#Hong Kong#Auction#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sotheby#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN News

Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WGN News

Home explosion in Libertyville investigated

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Police and fire officials are investigating a home explosion in Libertyville. Emergency crews were dispatched to a call of an explosion and fire at a house in the 500 block of East Golf Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday. Additional personnel from surrounding police and fire departments also responded to the scene. Fire […]
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Trump attorney speaks with feds amid Mar-a-Lago docs probe: NBC

An attorney who signed statement asserting that former President Trump had returned all classified materials to the government months before the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search spoke with federal investigators Friday, according to reporting from NBC News. Christina Bobb signed a June 3 letter as the custodian of records for Trump after his organization was served with a […]
POTUS
WGN News

‘If I wasn’t shot, it would be the perfect day:’ Cooper Roberts returns to school after Highland Park shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts who was paralyzed from the July 4th shooting is now back to school, after months of rehabilitation and transitioning. Despite returning to school to start third grade, he remains in therapy each week and is still undergoing a slow and gradual process to recovery, according to a report […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Tropical Storm Julia to weaken to a Depression as it skirts the Pacific Coast from Nicaragua to Guatemala Monday—Heavy rains to bring flash floods and mud slides

Once Hurricane Julia with top winds of 85 mph at its Nicaragua landfall near Laguna de Perlas has weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed Nicaragua, and is expected to further weaken to a tropical depression as it skirts along the Pacific Coast of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala. Heavy rainfall in excess […]
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital. Russian President […]
POLITICS
WGN News

WGN News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy