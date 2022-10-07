Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Do homework before election
Not only are we electing a governor in Kansas, but we are voting on so much more. I am a retired teacher in Kansas, and I know the importance of voting. I hope everyone eligible to vote is registered. Please check your registration before Oct. 18. A great resource is Ksvotes.org. Everyone needs to vote! There is more than just the governor’s race. Check your ballot on myvoteinfo.voteks.org. Yes, there is homework before Nov. 8.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
With sports betting legal in Kansas, counselors worry about problem gambling
The legalization of sports betting was widely celebrated this September, with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly placing a $15 bet on the Chiefs. But some counselors who treat problem gambling worry that sports betting could lead to an increase in addiction — and they say that Kansas isn’t allocating enough resources to handle it.
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
Why are flags at half-staff today?
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Oct. 3, across the state in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
