Not only are we electing a governor in Kansas, but we are voting on so much more. I am a retired teacher in Kansas, and I know the importance of voting. I hope everyone eligible to vote is registered. Please check your registration before Oct. 18. A great resource is Ksvotes.org. Everyone needs to vote! There is more than just the governor’s race. Check your ballot on myvoteinfo.voteks.org. Yes, there is homework before Nov. 8.

