Justin Bieber 'thinks Kanye West crossed a line'

Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West "crossed a line" with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: "Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by...
Stevie Nicks reveals new poem she's also releasing as a song

Stevie Nicks has revealed a new poem which she is recording as a song. The Fleetwood Mac legend has urged her fans in the United States to register to vote before the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, and she looked to inspire them with a piece of work entitled 'Get It Back'.
Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68 after a long illness

Veteran journalist Nikki Finke, who founded the entertainment trade site Deadline and who in her heyday was an elbows-out columnist serving up juicy industry scoops and gossip skewering Hollywood’s elite, has died at age 68. According to a family representative, Finke died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, Florida, after...
