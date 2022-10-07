A Central Texas mom has warned parents about Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the cult Disney classic released last week on the company's streaming service, Disney+. "A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home," said Jamie Gooch, "The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices." Having released 29 years after Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2 has been all the rage this Halloween season. Since its release, the movie has become the most successful original on the streaming service. Despite this, Gooch has recently gone viral for warning families not to watch the film. The mother of three originally shared her thoughts on Facebook about Hocus Pocus 2, but the post has since been deleted. As Gooch spoke to KWTX about her thoughts about the Disney+ original film, she warned viewers of "a worst-case scenario" that it could "unleash hell on your kids and in your home."

