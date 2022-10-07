ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 5

Related
disneydining.com

Celebrate Halloween in the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage!

Happy Hocus Pocus 2 day Witches! The long awaited sequel has finally hit Disney+ and our spell books and black flame candles are ready! It’s safe to say we’re fans, and if you’re fans too, you’ll want to check out this incredible Airbnb we found! For just $31 you can stay in the Sanderson Sisters cottage! Excuse me, I need to dust off my broom.
TRAVEL
hunker.com

Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now

When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

'Hocus Pocus 2' Sparks Texas Mother to Go Viral With Warning About Witches in Movie

A Central Texas mom has warned parents about Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the cult Disney classic released last week on the company's streaming service, Disney+. "A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home," said Jamie Gooch, "The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices." Having released 29 years after Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2 has been all the rage this Halloween season. Since its release, the movie has become the most successful original on the streaming service. Despite this, Gooch has recently gone viral for warning families not to watch the film. The mother of three originally shared her thoughts on Facebook about Hocus Pocus 2, but the post has since been deleted. As Gooch spoke to KWTX about her thoughts about the Disney+ original film, she warned viewers of "a worst-case scenario" that it could "unleash hell on your kids and in your home."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
PopCrush

How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal

McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Crocheting#Holiday Season#Linus Business#Americans
People

Hocus Pocus 2 Parents Guide: What to Know Before Watching with Your Kids

Though Hocus Pocus 2 is rated PG, there are some scenes that could be deemed too scary for young kids Hocus Pocus 2 is giving '90s kids all the nostalgia, but is the movie actually suitable for kids?  Set almost 30 years after the original 1993 film, the sequel follows the infamous Sanderson sisters as they are magically revived by a Black Flame Candle.  Though the film is rated PG, it does feature some content that could prove to be too mature for young audiences, including a few instances...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Halloween
momcollective.com

Toddler-Approved Halloween Decorations

At three years old, my son already has a favorite holiday, Halloween. Maybe it’s because his birthday is in October, or because he has a weird love of anything monster, or maybe it’s because it’s also my favorite holiday. Whatever the reason, he is in love with Halloween and insists on getting out the decorations as soon as possible. The key is that those decorations aren’t too spooky.
LIFESTYLE
pawesome.net

Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes

It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
ANIMALS
Gizmodo

io9's Halloween Costume Show Week 2: All Outta Bubblegum

It’s week two of io9's annual costume show and we’re getting into the Halloween spirit of things with some throwbacks and four-legged cult hit looks. Special thanks to all our comment submissions who are helping us kick into gear for spooky time. We’ve also got a couple editorial team submissions thanks to our furchildren.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'

Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
995M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy