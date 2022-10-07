Read full article on original website
Related
'Spoiled' Teen Refusing to Share Birthday Gifts With Twin Sister Cheered
The post has received almost 6,000 upvotes, and a Redditor wrote: "I'd just pack my gifts and store them at grandma's house. This is too much crazy for me."
disneydining.com
Celebrate Halloween in the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage!
Happy Hocus Pocus 2 day Witches! The long awaited sequel has finally hit Disney+ and our spell books and black flame candles are ready! It’s safe to say we’re fans, and if you’re fans too, you’ll want to check out this incredible Airbnb we found! For just $31 you can stay in the Sanderson Sisters cottage! Excuse me, I need to dust off my broom.
hunker.com
Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now
When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
Popculture
'Hocus Pocus 2' Sparks Texas Mother to Go Viral With Warning About Witches in Movie
A Central Texas mom has warned parents about Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the cult Disney classic released last week on the company's streaming service, Disney+. "A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home," said Jamie Gooch, "The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices." Having released 29 years after Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2 has been all the rage this Halloween season. Since its release, the movie has become the most successful original on the streaming service. Despite this, Gooch has recently gone viral for warning families not to watch the film. The mother of three originally shared her thoughts on Facebook about Hocus Pocus 2, but the post has since been deleted. As Gooch spoke to KWTX about her thoughts about the Disney+ original film, she warned viewers of "a worst-case scenario" that it could "unleash hell on your kids and in your home."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal
McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Internet Backs Wife Furious Over $660 Monthly Payout to Mother-in-Law
Multi-award-winning financial advisor Catherine Morgan told Newsweek: "Every family has disagreements with money."
Hocus Pocus 2 Parents Guide: What to Know Before Watching with Your Kids
Though Hocus Pocus 2 is rated PG, there are some scenes that could be deemed too scary for young kids Hocus Pocus 2 is giving '90s kids all the nostalgia, but is the movie actually suitable for kids? Set almost 30 years after the original 1993 film, the sequel follows the infamous Sanderson sisters as they are magically revived by a Black Flame Candle. Though the film is rated PG, it does feature some content that could prove to be too mature for young audiences, including a few instances...
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
Cat 'Playing Dead' To Fool Golden Retriever Leaves Internet in Stitches
An amusing video of a cat and dog duo has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, a lively golden retriever called Q can be seen desperately trying to "resuscitate" his cat friend while the cat "plays dead." Q nudges, pushes and nips, but to no avail. Despite his best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bride Bashed for Refusing to Let Her Brother's Stepdaughter Attend Wedding
"If she rejects your family, it is reasonable to not tolerate that," one user commented.
momcollective.com
Toddler-Approved Halloween Decorations
At three years old, my son already has a favorite holiday, Halloween. Maybe it’s because his birthday is in October, or because he has a weird love of anything monster, or maybe it’s because it’s also my favorite holiday. Whatever the reason, he is in love with Halloween and insists on getting out the decorations as soon as possible. The key is that those decorations aren’t too spooky.
Woman Denying Stepsister College Fund After She Stole Her Boyfriend Cheered
"People need to learn that there are consequences to their choices and actions," said relationship coach Melody Chadamoyo.
Grieving Widow Backed for Kicking Brother Out of House
"GET THE COPS INVOLVED. They had no right to pull this crap with you," one user commented. "It's your home, your property. The audacity is mind blowing."
pawesome.net
Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes
It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
Gizmodo
io9's Halloween Costume Show Week 2: All Outta Bubblegum
It’s week two of io9's annual costume show and we’re getting into the Halloween spirit of things with some throwbacks and four-legged cult hit looks. Special thanks to all our comment submissions who are helping us kick into gear for spooky time. We’ve also got a couple editorial team submissions thanks to our furchildren.
NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock shares update on the loss of son Miles, one year later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 news anchor Jennifer Bullock gave an update on social media Tuesday on the anniversary of the death of her son Miles Owen, whom she described as “born sleeping.” In the post, Jennifer shared how painful the loss has been for her this past year: “One year later and I miss […]
ABC News
Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'
Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
995M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5