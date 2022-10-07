Read full article on original website
Jeanie M. Lee
4d ago
People get butt-hurt over the stupidest things. She ran to the bathroom, she didn't travel to Mars. Good god. If the baby cried, then pick the baby up or go get someone to help. Wow.
Reply
20
Larry Selvage
4d ago
little girl don't ever lose your day job is it very stressing to take care of a child it wouldn't hurt you for a few minutes
Reply
6
Elizabeth Anderson
3d ago
If my sister had acted this way, she would never have a relationship with the child.
Reply
13
Related
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma
A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
Wife's Response to Husband in Bed With Another Woman Divides Opinion
"Reply back to her and ask if she has any symptoms yet," said one Redditor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
msn.com
Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat
This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
I found out my daughter, 14, had died when I drove past the police tape… I looked her killer in the eye & confronted him
A MUM has revealed how she looked her daughter's killer in the eye after accidentally driving past the horror scene. Angela Burke was coming back from work but had no idea her 14-year-old daughter was lying dead behind the police tape. Courtney Ellis died instantly after being mown down by...
I Thought My Mom Had A 20-Week Miscarriage. I Just Discovered It Was A Secret Abortion.
"At the beginning of her second trimester, right after she’d started telling people she was pregnant, she began bleeding and cramping."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voices: My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair
I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
Cops were called after a neighbour complained about my ‘obscene’ bush – but Instagram and TikTok fans love it
A CHEEKY gardener has told how cops were called to his home after a neighbour complained about his “obscene” bush. Richard Jackson's x-rated topiary has entertained passers-by for two decades, with Instagram and Tik-Tok fans desperate to feature it on their online profiles. He crafted the cheeky gesture...
I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?
A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’
Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36
A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
ohmymag.co.uk
Man finds a hidden letter after his wife’s death that turned his life upside down
Losing your partner can be heartbreaking and it is even harder to move on with your life without them in it anymore, especially if you have been together for a long time. This is what 81-year-old Tony Trapani experienced when his wife of 50 years passed away. While clearing out her cabinet drawers he stumbled upon a letter that would change his life forever.
Beloved Texas Teacher And Mother Of 4 Is Brutally Killed While Her Family Slept
The Allen family woke up the morning of July 7, 2019 to discover that Manuela “Manu” Allen, a beloved high school teacher and mother of four, had mysteriously vanished in the middle of the night. The only clues left behind were a blood-soaked bedroom floor, bloody footprints, a...
Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Parents Demand Answers After Photos Of Autistic Son Using The Bathroom At School Posted Online
After an autistic 14-year-old boy was recorded unknowingly in a Prince George's County school bathroom, his parents are looking for those responsible to be held accountable, reports NBC Washington. A video of the freshman with his pants around his ankles while using the bathroom in Largo High School was reportedly...
Internet Slams Groom for Refusing to Let Bride's Father Walk Her Down Aisle
"Your fiancé is trying to control you. He sees your father as a threat to his control over you," one commenter said.
Slate
Help! My Ex-Wife’s Family Is Asking a Very, Very Personal Favor of Me.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. My ex and I used IVF to have our son (she...
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
995M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 17