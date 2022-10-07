ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Two perspectives on Missouri's legal marijuana amendment

In just a few weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize marijuana, but some supporters of legal weed says the amendment on November’s ballot is not the way to do it. Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with John Payne, campaign manager for Legal MO 2022, to...
Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot

Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
After Black infant mortality surged in Kansas, birth workers jumped into action

WICHITA, Kansas — Peggy Jones-Foxx knows what it takes to raise a baby. “It’s the hardest work I’ve ever done,” she said. “And I have a master’s degree.”. At the Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita, she teaches pregnant women, particularly Black women, about that work — with the understanding that, statistically, their babies are less likely to live to see their first birthday than white children.
