WICHITA, Kansas — Peggy Jones-Foxx knows what it takes to raise a baby. “It’s the hardest work I’ve ever done,” she said. “And I have a master’s degree.”. At the Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita, she teaches pregnant women, particularly Black women, about that work — with the understanding that, statistically, their babies are less likely to live to see their first birthday than white children.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO