kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General's probe of university emails criticized for 'invading academic freedom'
A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work. In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records...
Two perspectives on Missouri's legal marijuana amendment
In just a few weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize marijuana, but some supporters of legal weed says the amendment on November’s ballot is not the way to do it. Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with John Payne, campaign manager for Legal MO 2022, to...
Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot
Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
Farm states and the feds — but not Kansas — are suing pesticide makers over alleged monopolies
Ten states have joined the federal government to sue major pesticide makers, contending that the companies effectively shut off farmers from cheaper, generic products. Kansas is sitting out the case even though nearby farm states — including Nebraska, Iowa and Texas — signed on. Kansas Attorney General Derek...
In Missouri, participation in WIC benefits program fell more than nearly all other states
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified economic hardship and unemployment, Missouri saw one of the nation’s sharpest drops in participation in WIC, a federal benefits program for low-income women and children, according to a report released last week. The steep decline, the report found, was associated with Missouri’s burdensome...
Counselors worry Kansas isn't ready for gambling problems that'll follow legalized sports betting
The legalization of sports betting was widely celebrated this September, with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly placing a $15 bet on the Chiefs. But some counselors who treat problem gambling worry that sports betting could lead to an increase in addiction — and they say that Kansas isn’t allocating enough resources to handle it.
After Black infant mortality surged in Kansas, birth workers jumped into action
WICHITA, Kansas — Peggy Jones-Foxx knows what it takes to raise a baby. “It’s the hardest work I’ve ever done,” she said. “And I have a master’s degree.”. At the Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita, she teaches pregnant women, particularly Black women, about that work — with the understanding that, statistically, their babies are less likely to live to see their first birthday than white children.
