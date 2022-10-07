ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arsonist jailed for life for killing neighbours in ‘devastating revenge attack’

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

An arsonist who killed two of his neighbours in a “premeditated and devastating revenge attack” has been sentenced to a whole life order in jail.

Hakeem Kigundu, 32, admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading , Berkshire , and starting the fire that killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45,  at around 2.45am on December 15, 2021.

Two residents were also seriously hurt – Joel Richards suffered third-degree burns, while Laura Wiggins was left with a punctured lung, a kidney hematoma and fractures to her pelvis, ribs, right arm and spine.

Kigundu, a Ugandan national believed to have entered the UK illegally, bought 40 litres of petrol, a sledgehammer, and a “V For Vendetta” mask in the days before the fire.

He outlined his intention to kill his neighbours in a voice note and created an email address with the words “burn them all”.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Holgate said: “I’m sure this was a premeditated attack made by the defendant in revenge.

“Six days before the fire, he made his lethal intentions clear in the audio diary and the email address.

“Four days before the fire, he bought the petrol from the garages. Three days before, he bought a sledgehammer.

“There’s no question of him committing suicide.

“He planned to commit the attack at night because that would reduce the chances of a resident finding the huge amounts of petrol.

“That would also substantially increase the chances of causing death and serious injury.”

He added: “I do not accept that any real remorse has been shown – acceptance of guilt, yes, but not remorse.”

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said Kigundu planned the attack after growing angry that his neighbours had complained about his antisocial behaviour and losing his job as a BT engineer in the months before.

Lawyer Hayley Garey, of the Crown Prosecution Service , said she hopes bereaved families and survivors feel justice has been served.

Hakeem Kigundu carried out a premeditated and devastating revenge attack, having planned his actions in the weeks and days beforehand. He started the fire in the middle of the night when he knew it would cause the most harm, damage, and ultimately deaths

Hayley Garey, CPS lawyer

She said: “Hakeem Kigundu carried out a premeditated and devastating revenge attack, having planned his actions in the weeks and days beforehand.

“He started the fire in the middle of the night when he knew it would cause the most harm, damage, and ultimately deaths.

“The strength of the evidence gave Kigundu no option but to plead guilty to the charges against him.

“One small consolation is that this saved the victims and witnesses from having to relive their horrific experiences in court.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims who were killed, and with the survivors who have lost their homes and most of their possessions.

“We hope this sentence can bring them some sense of justice.”

The court previously heard a voice note recorded by Kigundu on December 9, in which he appeared to state his intention to cause the “death” of his neighbours, some of whom had complained about his antisocial behaviour and who he referred to as “persistent c****”.

Former Rowe Court resident and bus driver Mr Richards, 55, who risked his life to rouse two people before jumping from a second-floor window, said he saw Kigundu laughing from his car parked outside as the building burned.

Kigundu pleaded guilty on September 20 to two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

