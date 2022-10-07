ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Confesses To Setting Seattle Apartment Building On Fire: Police

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
Photo: Seattle Fire Department

A woman is facing charges for reportedly starting a fast-spreading apartment fire in Seattle, according to KOMO .

City firefighters responded to the blaze on September 30, which happened at a four-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Circle. Crews arrived to heavy smoke pouring out of the burning building and flames spreading to the fourth floor. Nobody was hurt, according to Seattle Fire.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters quickly learned someone intentionally set the fire. The Seattle Police Department confirmed they arrested a woman last week in connection to the blaze.

According to authorities, the woman admitted to starting the fire in her apartment unit, which quickly spread to neighboring units. Reporters say people in six units were displaced by the fire. The total estimated loss to the building is $300,000.

Police haven't released details about the suspect's identity nor what charges she'll face.

This wasn't the only gnarly apartment fire to happen this year in the metro area. A Tacoma woman was accused of setting over a dozen fires across Pierce County, and some of the buildings were occupied at the time. Then, there was a massive apartment fire in King County, but the culprit wasn't a person .

