What to know about the Browns' Week 5 game against the Chargers

The Browns will have their hands full Sunday against the NFL’s leading passer. Here is a look at Cleveland’s Week 5 matchup.

BASICS

■ Who : Chargers (2-2) at Browns (2-2)

■ When : 1 p.m.

■ TV : CBS

■ Opening line : Chargers by 3

■ Series record : Chargers lead 18-9-1.

■ Last meeting : Chargers beat Browns 47-42, Oct. 10, 2021, in L.A.

RANKINGS

■ Chargers offense : Overall 7th, rush 32nd, pass 1st, scoring 12th

■ Chargers defense : Overall 20th, rush T-14th, pass 17th, scoring 30th

■ Browns offense : Overall T-4th, rush 2nd, pass 25th, scoring T-6th

■ Browns defense : Overall 9th, rush 17th, pass 13th, scoring 19th

CHARGERS PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Justin Herbert threw for a season-high 340 yards last week despite playing with a rib injury. He is the only QB in the league this season with at least two TD passes and a passer rating in triple digits in three games. Herbert is looking to join Rich Gannon as the only QBs with 300-yard games in eight straight road starts. Gannon did it with the Raiders in 2001-02.

BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Nick Chubb. The AFC's leading rusher with 459 yards and five TDs, Chubb could be primed for another big day against a Chargers defense that gave up a 75-yard rushing TD last week to the Texans. Chubb's workload could be ready for an increase. He's only had more than 20 carries once through four games.

KEY MATCHUP

Herbert vs. Cleveland's secondary. The Browns have been prone to major breakdowns so far this season, and they can't afford any gaffes against the Chargers' quick-strike offense and top-rated passing attack. Herbert passed for 398 yards and four TDs last year against the Browns.