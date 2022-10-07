Read full article on original website
Related
wuwf.org
Florida voters to decide fate of the Constitutional Revision Commission
Five years after the last Constitutional Revision Commission — and 15 years before the next scheduled one — a Florida lawmaker wants to do away with the practice on the November 8 ballot. “Today's our fourth stop across the state of Florida on what we call the road...
Judge hits red light before Hillsborough County residents can vote on transportation tax referendum
The second attempt at a transportation surtax in Hillsborough County hit a major roadblock with a month to go until Election Day.
Florida sheriff says to shoot looters until they look like 'grated cheese'
A Florida sheriff is dealing with people who are looting in the wake of Hurricane Ian by telling residents to shoot them until they look like “grated cheese.”
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of ecosystems, there’s always something to do. Not to mention, being a Florida Resident can save you some major cash throughout the year at the best resorts and attractions. Check out all of the ways you can save this year, with Florida Resident deals right here in Tampa Bay!
Alleged highway racer goes double the speed limit in Pinellas County, deputy says
A Palm Harbor man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly caught racing at twice the speed limit, an arrest report said.
hernandosun.com
Fisherman charged with use of illegal traps
A commercial fisherman is facing charges after officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) discovered more than 500 closed season crab traps in Hernando County. According to FWC, on Sept. 21 the officers initially came upon 54 illegal traps while on patrol. Later acting on a warrant...
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has signed today an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
topwirenews.com
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
There’s nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave — not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. “Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So...
Tips sought as deputies investigate homicide at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported death at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve on Sunday.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Florida woman’s stop at gas station wins her $1 million
A Florida woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.
Spring Hill Man Charged With Possessing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 200,000 People
SPRING HILL, Fla – A 49-year-old Spring Hill man has been charged after an investigation revealed 1.2 pounds of Fentanyl, among other drugs. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was notified of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling large amounts
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
Two Florida Men Arrested After Traveling To Fort Myers Beach To Loot
Two Florida men went to Fort Myers Beach, but not to help with the cleanup efforts following the devastation in the area from Hurricane Ian. No. They went with the intention of looting. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54 drove to Fort Myers
Impact of federal marijuana possession pardons on local convictions
President Joe Biden is issuing an executive order calling for pardons of thousands of federal convictions for simple marijuana possession. Biden is also urging all governors to do the same, since decriminalization at the federal level does not change the majority of marijuana convictions — those are at the state level.
Comments / 0