ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Port Richey, FL
City
Port Richey, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples

Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of ecosystems, there’s always something to do. Not to mention, being a Florida Resident can save you some major cash throughout the year at the best resorts and attractions. Check out all of the ways you can save this year, with Florida Resident deals right here in Tampa Bay!
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Fisherman charged with use of illegal traps

A commercial fisherman is facing charges after officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) discovered more than 500 closed season crab traps in Hernando County. According to FWC, on Sept. 21 the officers initially came upon 54 illegal traps while on patrol. Later acting on a warrant...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#New Port#State Of#City Of New Port Richey#Wwtf#Cross Bayou#Department#N Telecom Pkwy#Temple Terrace#F A C
villages-news.com

Royal residents say they will not back down

The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Impact of federal marijuana possession pardons on local convictions

President Joe Biden is issuing an executive order calling for pardons of thousands of federal convictions for simple marijuana possession. Biden is also urging all governors to do the same, since decriminalization at the federal level does not change the majority of marijuana convictions — those are at the state level.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy