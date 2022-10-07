Read full article on original website
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos￼
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
WTOK-TV
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
Day care under investigation after video shows employees using masks to frighten children
HAMILTON, Miss. — Several employees were fired and a Mississippi day care is under investigation after videos circulating on social media appeared to show workers frightening young children with Halloween masks. The videos, which were posted to multiple social media accounts, appears to show adults working at the Lil’...
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
wtva.com
NMHS updates mask mandate
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services updated its mask mandate on Oct. 6. The following is a copy of the announcement. North Mississippi Health Services is no longer requiring patients, visitors and staff members to wear masks. However, there are some exceptions. Following CDC (Centers for Disease Control...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
actionnews5.com
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
MONROE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement in Mississippi is looking into a video of children at a day care being scared. The video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows an adult in a Halloween mask entering a room full of children, who respond by screaming and crying. The...
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
Commercial Dispatch
CHS ‘swatted’ with fake active shooter call Friday
Natashea Brown, Columbus Municipal School District’s chief school resource officer, had just finished her normal patrol of the high school campus at about 11 a.m. Friday when she learned someone had called 911 claiming there was an active shooter there. According to the 911 recording, which Brown later listened...
wtva.com
No injuries in Starkville fire
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
Commercial Dispatch
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now
School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
wcbi.com
One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
WAFF
Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
Commercial Dispatch
Man killed in weekend crash
A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
kicks96news.com
Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests
THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
wcbi.com
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
wtva.com
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
Patrick Stallworth told jail worker he ‘may have raped’ Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney but didn’t kill her, nurse testifies
A former west Alabama jail nurse said she overheard accused kidnapper Patrick Stallworth admit to a crime in a conversation with one of her co-workers. Stallworth, who is on trial in federal court for the 2019 deadly abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, has been held in the Pickens County Jail as a federal inmate.
