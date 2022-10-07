ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MS

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
HAMILTON, MS
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
MACON, MS
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
MACON, MS
NMHS updates mask mandate

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services updated its mask mandate on Oct. 6. The following is a copy of the announcement. North Mississippi Health Services is no longer requiring patients, visitors and staff members to wear masks. However, there are some exceptions. Following CDC (Centers for Disease Control...
TUPELO, MS
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS
#Day Care
CHS 'swatted' with fake active shooter call Friday

Natashea Brown, Columbus Municipal School District's chief school resource officer, had just finished her normal patrol of the high school campus at about 11 a.m. Friday when she learned someone had called 911 claiming there was an active shooter there. According to the 911 recording, which Brown later listened...
COLUMBUS, MS
No injuries in Starkville fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now

School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
RED BAY, AL
Man killed in weekend crash

A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
LEE COUNTY, MS
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
TUPELO, MS
Patrick Stallworth told jail worker he 'may have raped' Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney but didn't kill her, nurse testifies

A former west Alabama jail nurse said she overheard accused kidnapper Patrick Stallworth admit to a crime in a conversation with one of her co-workers. Stallworth, who is on trial in federal court for the 2019 deadly abduction of 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, has been held in the Pickens County Jail as a federal inmate.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL

