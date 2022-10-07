Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Man killed in weekend crash
A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
wtva.com
No injuries in Starkville fire
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
Commercial Dispatch
Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point
Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
wcbi.com
One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
Commercial Dispatch
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now
School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch to begin charging for Starkville edition Oct. 16
The Dispatch will begin charging for single copies of its Starkville edition beginning Oct. 16, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices will be the same as the company charges for The Commercial Dispatch – 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville...
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
wtva.com
West Point PD: Family asking for help locating missing man
WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Mario Ward was last seen on October 7 at Residence Inn in Louisiana, according to the West Point Police Department. He drives a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with a Mississippi tag...
WTOK-TV
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
kicks96news.com
Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests
THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
WAPT
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
wcbi.com
Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Living an ‘undeserved’ life
When Currie Haynes says he’s in a “good place,” he is not necessarily referring to the new location of his business — Currie’s Barber Shop and Salon — which opens this week on Gardner Boulevard in Columbus in a larger, renovated building that will better accommodate his growing clientele.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man indicted for Noxubee murder
A Columbus man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was indicted in the June 2021 murder of Kaliyah Brooks, 21, according to circuit court records. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Wicks and Brooks were in a relationship and got into a dispute that escalated. “It...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
wtva.com
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
hottytoddy.com
OHS Band Marches to Victory
Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
Comments / 0