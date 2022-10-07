ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Commercial Dispatch

Man killed in weekend crash

A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Starkville fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point

Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now

School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Dispatch to begin charging for Starkville edition Oct. 16

The Dispatch will begin charging for single copies of its Starkville edition beginning Oct. 16, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices will be the same as the company charges for The Commercial Dispatch – 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

West Point PD: Family asking for help locating missing man

WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Mario Ward was last seen on October 7 at Residence Inn in Louisiana, according to the West Point Police Department. He drives a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with a Mississippi tag...
WEST POINT, MS
WTOK-TV

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
MACON, MS
kicks96news.com

Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WAPT

Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
HAMILTON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Monday Profile: Living an ‘undeserved’ life

When Currie Haynes says he’s in a “good place,” he is not necessarily referring to the new location of his business — Currie’s Barber Shop and Salon — which opens this week on Gardner Boulevard in Columbus in a larger, renovated building that will better accommodate his growing clientele.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus man indicted for Noxubee murder

A Columbus man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was indicted in the June 2021 murder of Kaliyah Brooks, 21, according to circuit court records. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Wicks and Brooks were in a relationship and got into a dispute that escalated. “It...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

OHS Band Marches to Victory

Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
OXFORD, MS

