Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms
A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
Because Of You: Aja Forever Foundation
In this week's "Because Of You" segment, FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story of Kimberly McLeod of Clinton, Maryland who uses a life-changing event to turn her pain into purpose, founding the Aja Forever Foundation, to help others. To learn more about the foundation visit www.ajaforeverfoundation.org.
Donations Roll in For Eastern High’s Marching Band
This weekend alone, more than 540 contributions totalling more than $40,000 were donated to the Capitol Hill Community Foundation (CHCF), earmarked for Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine, the school’s noted and popular band. It happened as Homecoming was celebrated at Eastern High School (1700 East...
We Will Not Go Back
On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
'Not what this university will accept': Morgan State president condemns homecoming shooting with letter to community
BALTIMORE -- On homecoming night, shots were fired on the campus of Morgan State University.A 20-year-old - not a student at the school - was injured Saturday night at a non-sanctioned homecoming party outside the university's Student Center.Police responded and had a perimeter blocked by crime scene tape.It was the second year in a row that homecoming at Morgan State University was marred by a shooting. An 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting on campus in 2021.Morgan State President David K. Wilson wrote a stern letter to students, faculty, and those in the university's community, saying those actions are...
Baltimore woman tapped to lead private college sets example for the city's students
BALTIMORE -- Ithaca College recently celebrated the inauguration of Dr. La Jerne Cornish, the college's tenth president.Cornish's story started at Western High School, which is where she says she learned to lead."I had tremendous mentors who helped me grow and develop," Cornish told WJZ. "I've taken those lessons from Baltimore with me."Cornish is a product of the Baltimore City Public School System.Her professional career started in city schools as well."I was raised in the school system," Cornish said. "I taught English for nine years. I was a coordinator for a risk youth for four years, I was an assistant principal."And...
Group commissions new sculpture after Baltimore's Christopher Columbus statue toppled in 2020
There are major changes planned more than two years after protesters tore down the Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the Inner Harbor. The statue used to stand on a perch downtown at the bottom of President Street in green space that's still officially...
Baltimore City Public Schools sheds staff member following reports of assault on teen
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has parted ways with a staff member who reportedly facilitated an assault on a student and taken disciplinary action against the students who violated its policy on bullying, according to school officials.The assault came to light after Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, wrote an op-ed that referenced the plight of a 16-year-old teenager from Afghanistan whom he said was "locked inside a school bathroom by a staff member and ruthlessly beaten" by fellow students who stripped of her hijab on Sept. 16."We are deeply troubled by this situation...
Baltimore school employee accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student let go
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools employee accused of being involved in an attack on an Afghan student is no longer with the system, officials said Tuesday. According to the Maryland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), on Sept. 16 an Afghan student at Baltimore City’s Academy for College and Career Exploration was adjusting her hajib in the girls' bathroom when she was attacked by other students. The other students hit her in the head and tried to choke her with her hajib, the group said. The Afghan girl tried to escape the bathroom, but the employee locked the door from the outside.
Proud Boys protest at Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens
Wearing skeleton-face masks and carrying signs, members of the extreme right-wing group Proud Boys showed up Saturday to protest at an outdoor session of Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. The group of men, wearing baseball caps with the Proud Boys insignia, lined up outside the visitors...
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP
Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.
5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now
Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore
Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
The Greene Turtle hosts grand opening celebration in Brandywine
The well-known Maryland-based sports restaurant The Greene Turtle is expanding. On Monday, Oct. 10, they hosted a grand opening celebration in Brandywine, Maryland. There were special drinks, giveaways, live music, and of course great food, and FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart was there for the fun!
Josh Kurtz: When will Alsobrooks start ‘bustin’ loose’ politically?
For all her accomplishments, a hallmark of the Prince George's County executive's tenure has been political caution. The post Josh Kurtz: When will Alsobrooks start ‘bustin’ loose’ politically? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Listen: New host of ‘It’s Been a Minute’ has roots in Washington
For about five years NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute” has helped listeners take a bit of a deeper dive into the latest cultural news. But, it’s also been a minute since the podcast has had a permanent host, after former host Sam Sanders departed in March.
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
Student school board member seeks legal recognition
ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
