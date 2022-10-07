Read full article on original website
David Garver
4d ago
What a great idea; let’s cancel tests that show his uneducated students are in Texas school districts; then wonder why they fail in the real world
Reply(10)
27
Carrie Schultz
4d ago
This poor , is one desperate human being. Every word out of Francis mouth is a cheap escape from his DEFUND THE POLICE statements, his “ I’m gonna take your guns”, overwhelming proponent of tax increases, his get out of jail FREE CRIMINALS FIRST agenda and EVERY possible EXTREMIST SOCIALIST agenda he can try to hide from.
Reply
11
Tonie Greenwood
4d ago
Kids need those tests. They also need cursive hand writing lessons and phonics lessons. These educational aspects truly help children. I was taught those along with proper grammar and punctuation, etc. It was hard to some degree but it works. practice practice.
Reply(2)
10
Related
Beto O’Rourke edges past Gov. Greg Abbott in latest campaign finance cycle
With four weeks to go until Election Day, new campaign finance figures released by Texas gubernatorial candidates Tuesday show Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke collecting slightly more campaign donations in the latest finance period.
KVUE
Report: Beto O'Rourke sets Democratic fundraising record in Texas governor's race
AUSTIN, Texas — No Democrat has ever raised more money to run for Texas governor than Beto O'Rourke, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. O'Rourke reportedly announced Tuesday that he has raised another $25.2 million since July, resulting in a total of over $66 million raised for his campaign against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas moms team up with Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater for anti-Greg Abbott ad campaign
A political action committee representing Texas moms has released a new slate of ads targeting Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Mothers Against Greg Abbott, a Texas PAC responsible for a number of recent viral political ads taking aim at the Republican governor, has teamed up with Houston native and Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater for a "Vote Abbott Out Advent Calendar." The series of 31 videos, which launched over the weekend, showcase different Texans calling out the Republican governor for his policies on gun control, education and healthcare.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott trying to make up ground in suburban areas ahead of Election Day
HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign is attempting to make up ground in key suburban areas just weeks before Election Day after recent internal campaign polling showed him down in Tarrant and Fort Bend counties. They’re counties that have swung blue in the past and are getting renewed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel 25
O’Rourke raises over $25 million from July through late September, outraising Abbott again
"O’Rourke raises over $25 million from July through late September, outraising Abbott again" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in Dallas
"Greg Abbott was a no-show at tonight's debate." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter this evening to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott, for not showing up to a debate at the Dallas Examiner's offices today.
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They Said
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaigning in HoustonScreenshot from Twitter. With less than one month away before voters go to the polls in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke were both in the same city. Each candidate was in Houston, Texas.
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
How the debunked conspiracy film 2000 Mules became Texas Republican orthodoxy
Watchdog groups fear the film will fuel chaos in the upcoming midterm elections and could be a pretext for more restrictive voting laws in the future.
Sen. Ted Cruz called out by Kacey Musgraves at Austin City Limits
Fans of Kacey Musgraves may have noticed a new lyric added to her song "High Horse" during her Sunday night headlining set at Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The 34-year-old country singer and songwriter took a moment during her performance to call out a well-known senator from her home state of Texas.
Texas lawmakers plan medical billing fix next session after KXAN investigation
In addition to the invoice issue, Texas lawmakers could consider another legislative measure following KXAN's investigation. Earlier this year, Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, spoke with our team about concerns from families since she's previously worked to improve the state's Debt Collection Act.
fox7austin.com
California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
tpr.org
‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio
A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana
Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Monarch butterflies are migrating across Texas – Here’s what to look for
When cold fronts blow south across Texas this fall, look up and you just might be able to spot glimpses of monarch butterflies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
KHOU
'It's time for that change' | Houston dispensary applauds Biden's marijuana announcement
HOUSTON — The Urban Flower Company in southeast Houston looks like a speakeasy. That’s on purpose, according to co-owner Adanary Jacques. "They’re not expecting a bar theme that is a nod back to the 1920s Prohibition era," she said. Just as alcohol production and sales were banned...
fox7austin.com
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD, Texas - The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced the...
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
Comments / 96