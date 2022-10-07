Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
McFarland Unified cancels this week's athletic events for safety reasons
Oct. 12—The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano." Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road...
YAHOO!
Tennesseans who fall victim to crime deserve full extent of their rights | Opinion
Last month, Memphis mourned the shocking and gruesome murder of a community member, Eliza Fletcher. A few days later, Tennesseans watched in horror as a gunman live streamed a rampage of homicides on Facebook. He murdered four Memphians and wounded three more. Many are grieving, and the entire state of...
Comments / 0