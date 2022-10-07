Colorado Springs Gazette: Listen to the educators, vote 'no' on more drug mayhem

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold
Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora Sentinel: Polis the proven, pragmatic choice for governor
Successful political leadership is about making apt choices. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has accumulated a track record over the last four year of making solid decisions while guiding the state through seemingly endless crises. His challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, in less than a year of campaigning for governor, has offered...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs legislative candidates talk crime, affordability at community forum
Less than one month before the election, candidates for Colorado’s Senate District 11 and House District 17 made their case to constituents during a legislative forum Tuesday night. Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way, state Senate candidates Tony Exum, Dennis Hisey and Daryl Kuiper and state House candidates Rachel...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs City Council signals its opposition to recreational marijuana with resolution
The Colorado Springs City Council approved a resolution opposing two November ballot questions that would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in town and add a special sales tax of 5% to those sales. The council split on the symbolic resolution voting 6 to 3 to approve it after hearing...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs nonprofit fined in campaign finance violation case
A Colorado Springs nonprofit must pay a $1,000 penalty after the deputy secretary of state found the organization violated Colorado campaign finance laws when it made prohibited campaign donations last year to two El Paso County commissioners running for reelection in November. Last September, civic nonprofit Colorado Springs Forward made...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Vote 'no' on legalizing more dangerous drugs
We know what happens when voters or legislators legalize or “decriminalize” drugs. The proof, in Colorado and from regions around the globe, is always the same. Deregulation of illicit drugs leads to more substance abuse. More abuse leads to more broken families, unemployment, crime, mental health problems and death.
coloradopolitics.com
Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO
Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
coloradopolitics.com
Safe2Tell reports increase 89% in September from August
The tip line that allows Colorado students to anonymously report potential threats, Safe2Tell, saw its report volume increase by 89% in September compared to August. The program received 2,025 reports last month, the attorney general's office said in a news release Tuesday. The tip line received 250 suicide threats and...
coloradopolitics.com
State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans
A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's...
Colorado courts to hold free ‘Legal Resource Days’
The Colorado Judicial Department is offering in-person and virtual sessions with volunteer lawyers to help those in need of legal education for an upcoming court date.
lamarledger.com
Millions spent to influence Colorado voters to change liquor laws. Here’s what’s at stake
After a brief reprieve, Colorado’s booze battles have reignited this election season, fueled by millions of dollars from the likes of DoorDash, Instacart and the conglomerates behind King Soopers and Safeway. At stake: An expansion of wine sales, chain liquor stores and third-party alcohol delivery. For proponents, it’s a...
coloradopolitics.com
ProgressNow Colorado agrees to pay fine over primary voter guide that failed to disclose information
ProgressNow Colorado agreed to pay a fine for a primary "voter guide" that failed to fully disclose required information. Under the settlement with the Colorado Secretary of State, ProgressNow will pay $16,277 over a complaint filed in June by the Maven Law Group. It was the third complaint over ProgressNow's...
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
Indigenous tribes of Colorado offer name alternatives for Mount Evans
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Mount Evans has been called Mount Evans since 1895. Now, Indigenous tribes in Colorado are rallying to rename it. Tuesday, a state board updating the names of landmarks will consider the change. The 14,265-foot mountain is named after Gov. John Evans. Evans was in...
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Wolves at our door — more on the way
State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
KKTV
Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
$400 million swing in resort's property tax value upheld by Colorado appeals court
With a $400 million difference in property value on the line, Colorado's second-highest court has sided with Adams County in upholding a $676.5 million valuation of the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The owner of the 1,501-room hotel near Denver International Airport attempted to argue the amenity-rich convention center's...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes
The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
