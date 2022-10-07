Colorado Springs Gazette: Listen to the educators, vote 'no' on more drug mayhem

Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO