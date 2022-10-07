ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Gazette: Listen to the educators, vote 'no' on more drug mayhem

By Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold

Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Aurora Sentinel: Polis the proven, pragmatic choice for governor

Successful political leadership is about making apt choices. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has accumulated a track record over the last four year of making solid decisions while guiding the state through seemingly endless crises. His challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, in less than a year of campaigning for governor, has offered...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs nonprofit fined in campaign finance violation case

A Colorado Springs nonprofit must pay a $1,000 penalty after the deputy secretary of state found the organization violated Colorado campaign finance laws when it made prohibited campaign donations last year to two El Paso County commissioners running for reelection in November. Last September, civic nonprofit Colorado Springs Forward made...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Vote 'no' on legalizing more dangerous drugs

We know what happens when voters or legislators legalize or “decriminalize” drugs. The proof, in Colorado and from regions around the globe, is always the same. Deregulation of illicit drugs leads to more substance abuse. More abuse leads to more broken families, unemployment, crime, mental health problems and death.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO

Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Safe2Tell reports increase 89% in September from August

The tip line that allows Colorado students to anonymously report potential threats, Safe2Tell, saw its report volume increase by 89% in September compared to August. The program received 2,025 reports last month, the attorney general's office said in a news release Tuesday. The tip line received 250 suicide threats and...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Drugs#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Board Of Education
coloradopolitics.com

State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans

A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Wolves at our door — more on the way

State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
PUEBLO, CO
K99

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes

The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy