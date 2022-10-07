Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government so she could keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
‘It’s just devastating’: Middle Tennessee crews reflect on hurricane response in Florida
First responders from Middle Tennessee returned home over the weekend, after being deployed to communities in Southwest Florida that were devastated by Hurricane Ian.
One dead after Hickory Hill Kroger shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call outside a Kroger gas station in Hickory Hill Sunday shortly after noon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD says the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect driving northbound on Riverdale after the […]
Teens charged in pastor’s murder could be transferred to adult court in Nov.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old boys charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams will learn later this month whether they will be tried as adults Monday morning, the teenagers faced a hearing in Juvenile Court. The hearing was reset for Oct. 24, at which time the judge said it will be decided whether […]
actionnews5.com
2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football starter arrested on aggravated felony assault, per sheriff's office
Tennessee football defensive starter Jaylen McCollough was arrested on Sunday, per multiple reports citing the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. McCollough was charged with aggravated felony assault. McCollough is a 4-year starter and currently tied for fourth best on the team with 23 tackles in 2022. According to the arrest...
Two hurt, one dead after Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a night out at a lounge in Parkway Village. WREG spoke to a witness who says he was disturbed by the actions of police and others who were on the scene. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Prohibition Lounge in the 4800 block of American Way […]
abc17news.com
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Pastor identified after fatal crash in Eads
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car crash Saturday night. Willie Boyd, 44, died after his car struck a tree around 7 p.m. near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads, Tennessee. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby […]
Victim named in deadly crash involving TN Rep. Ron Gant
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in a wreck involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
West Memphis woman found dead in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima who was apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not […]
Locals react after driver does donuts in front of MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents are puzzled after a video shows cars doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while a nearby Memphis Police Department car doesn’t so much as flash its lights. The viewer that shot the video told FOX13 it happened Saturday morning around midnight at...
Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
