Memphis, TN

WAAY-TV

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government so she could keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, AL
WTVC

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WREG

One dead after Hickory Hill Kroger shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call outside a Kroger gas station in Hickory Hill Sunday shortly after noon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD says the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect driving northbound on Riverdale after the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Two hurt, one dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a night out at a lounge in Parkway Village. WREG spoke to a witness who says he was disturbed by the actions of police and others who were on the scene. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Prohibition Lounge in the 4800 block of American Way […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child victims identified in fatal dog attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children. Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard. Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition. The deaths of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Pastor identified after fatal crash in Eads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car crash Saturday night. Willie Boyd, 44, died after his car struck a tree around 7 p.m. near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads, Tennessee. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

West Memphis woman found dead in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima who was apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE

