3 Dating Myths Debunked

Dating can be challenging, and buying into myths about dating makes it even more stressful. Often, believing in dating myths can be an avoidance strategy. To move toward your goals, focus on what you value, not what you fear. Let's face it; it's not easy if you are single and...
powerofpositivity.com

11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage

A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
Stacy Ann

A Narcissist Thrives On Smearing Their Victims. Here's Why.

When things ended with my narcissistic ex, I thought that I was going to be able to simply walk away and that it would be a relatively normal break-up. At that moment I was completely naive to the fact that there was a storm brewing that had begun before I decided to end the abusive and toxic relationship.
Well+Good

8 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse in a Relationship—Plus, What To Do About It

In a perfect world, whenever you enter into a romantic relationship, it would be with someone who is loving and who has your best interests at heart. While that can certainly be the case, it's also possible that you could unsuspectingly end up in a relationship with a narcissist, even if the partner in question seems like the real deal in the beginning of your courtship. With this in mind, it's crucial that you learn the signs of narcissistic abuse to look out for.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Will Result In Heartache

Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.
Psych Centra

What is Narcissistic Parental Alienation Syndrome?

Is your child being coerced into disliking you? This is known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome. You may have found that your once-healthy relationship with your children has become increasingly strained after your difficult divorce. Your children are now avoidant, disrespectful, or even cruel. You may have noticed your kids...
