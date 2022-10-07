Lyfecycle hopes to unveil the world’s first "self-destructing plastic bags" at the Chicago Marathon. Each bag is designed from a plant-based, recyclable plastic that can naturally biodegrade within two years. After they’ve decomposed, the bags will disappear without leaving any microplastics or toxins behind. At its core, Lyfecycle emphasizes its products should really be recycled to prolong its "circular economy." However, any products that do "escape into nature" will naturally biodegrade once their "lyfecycle timeline" is up. At that point, once exposed to heat, air, moisture or sunlight, the products’ "earth-friendly wax" attracts fungi and bacteria that will further break them down. So while the bags won’t explode, let’s hope they can still arrive with a bang.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO