kiss951.com
How North Carolina Likes To Spend Their Night In
Charlotte is a big and bustling city, with tons of stuff going on, but sometimes we all crave a night in. Whether you like to spend you night in binging shows, doing facemasks, reading a book, or some other way; a night in can be just what you need sometimes.
Popular Lake Norman restaurateurs open first Charlotte eatery
CHARLOTTE — The husband-and-wife duo behind Lake Norman hot spots Kindred, Hello, Sailor and milkbread have opened their first venture within Charlotte city limits. Joe and Katy Kindred have opened the second milkbread cafe in the iconic former Dairy Queen building in Plaza Midwood. The spot at 1431 Central...
scoopcharlotte.com
Best Charlotte Happy Hours by Neighborhood
If you’ve just gotten off of a long day of work and are looking to relax, or you’re searching for spots to hang out with friends, you’ve come to the right place. One thing about Charlotteans ~ we know the importance of balancing work and play. So once the clock strikes five and happy hour starts calling your name, head to one of our top picks to indugle and let loose. P.S. we sorted this roundup by neighborhood, making it easy for you to find your fit no matter where you are in the Queen City.
Carolina Renaissance Festival returns with new changes to buying tickets
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this October in the Huntersville area after experiencing traffic troubles last year.
kiss951.com
Finding A Look For Under $50 At Plato’s Closet, South Charlotte
It’s Fall! And I had that in mind when I visited Plato’s Closet in South Charlotte this past week. I was on a mission to find a new, cute, Fall outfit. The store was stacked with all sizes in Jeans, and coats, which made my job pretty easy. I was able to find the coolest bell-bottom jeans that just happened to be my size, and I built my entire outfit around that!
Carolina BalloonFest Taking Flight Near Charlotte
The Carolina BalloonFest will take flight this month in Statesville.
country1037fm.com
Nelly Gives The Shirt Off His Back To A Special Fan In Charlotte
Nelly gave a very special fan the jacket off his back when he met him at the Roval 400 over the weekend. I have heard that Nelly was a great guy when he collaborated with Tim McGraw a few years back. His good reputation just keeps growing after a really sweet thing he did at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend. He noticed a guy in a wheel chair and thought he might really love a special souvenir from his performance.
kiss951.com
Whitewater Center Hosts ‘Build Your Own Boat’ Competition
On Saturday, October 15th, the Whitewater Center’s Charlotte location is holding its annual “Build Your Own Boat” competition. If you’re not familiar with this one-of-a-kind test of ingenuity and bravery, the contest involves amateurs riding the class II-IV rapids at the Whitewater Center in their own hand-crafted vessels. If you’re a fan of fail videos, this is for you.
WCNC
This is when you should book your holiday flight for the best deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning a trip to grandma's house for Christmas this year, experts say now is the time to book your flights to find the best deal. Even though we haven't gotten to Halloween, airfare experts are warning holiday travelers should make their arrangements sooner rater than later if they're taking a plane for vacation.
South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale
CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
Knock! Knock! Boo’s There? KRISPY ‘SKREME’S’ New Haunted House Collection!
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Knock, Knock! Boo’s There? Krispy Skreme! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005069/en/ Krispy Kreme® transforms into ‘Krispy Skreme’ for Halloween season, including $2 dozens on Saturday Scary ‘Sharies’ and FREE doughnut on Halloween (Photo: Business Wire)
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
charlottemagazine.com
12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area
Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
Where are the Charlotte region’s top-rated high schools
CHARLOTTE — Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw was ranked by Niche.com as the top public high school in the Charlotte area for another year. That Union County school was one of seven public high schools here to land a spot in the national ranking. In this roundup, CBJ...
NC A&T student designs sneakers for Nike honoring HBCUs
A Charlotte native is a part of a campaign with Nike that highlights HBCUs like North Carolina A&T.
pethelpful.com
Sad Video of Dog 'Not Getting Picked' After Entire Day at Adoption Event Breaks Our Hearts
Gastonia, North Carolina-based animal shelter, known on TikTok as @gcace_rescue, recently held an adoption event with the hopes of more animals would get picked up by forever homes. Although some did, there's one dog, in particular, that had an extremely tough day. An adorable doggo named Smoky has been looking...
scoopcharlotte.com
28 Chefs + 14 Restaurants = 1 Unforgettable Night of Dining In Charlotte on November 3rd
Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night Brings Flavors Of The Bayou State To The Queen City for One Fabulous Evening. For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night.
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
