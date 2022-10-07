ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

kiss951.com

How North Carolina Likes To Spend Their Night In

Charlotte is a big and bustling city, with tons of stuff going on, but sometimes we all crave a night in. Whether you like to spend you night in binging shows, doing facemasks, reading a book, or some other way; a night in can be just what you need sometimes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Best Charlotte Happy Hours by Neighborhood

If you’ve just gotten off of a long day of work and are looking to relax, or you’re searching for spots to hang out with friends, you’ve come to the right place. One thing about Charlotteans ~ we know the importance of balancing work and play. So once the clock strikes five and happy hour starts calling your name, head to one of our top picks to indugle and let loose. P.S. we sorted this roundup by neighborhood, making it easy for you to find your fit no matter where you are in the Queen City.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Finding A Look For Under $50 At Plato’s Closet, South Charlotte

It’s Fall! And I had that in mind when I visited Plato’s Closet in South Charlotte this past week. I was on a mission to find a new, cute, Fall outfit. The store was stacked with all sizes in Jeans, and coats, which made my job pretty easy. I was able to find the coolest bell-bottom jeans that just happened to be my size, and I built my entire outfit around that!
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Nelly Gives The Shirt Off His Back To A Special Fan In Charlotte

Nelly gave a very special fan the jacket off his back when he met him at the Roval 400 over the weekend. I have heard that Nelly was a great guy when he collaborated with Tim McGraw a few years back. His good reputation just keeps growing after a really sweet thing he did at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend. He noticed a guy in a wheel chair and thought he might really love a special souvenir from his performance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Whitewater Center Hosts ‘Build Your Own Boat’ Competition

On Saturday, October 15th, the Whitewater Center’s Charlotte location is holding its annual “Build Your Own Boat” competition. If you’re not familiar with this one-of-a-kind test of ingenuity and bravery, the contest involves amateurs riding the class II-IV rapids at the Whitewater Center in their own hand-crafted vessels. If you’re a fan of fail videos, this is for you.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

This is when you should book your holiday flight for the best deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning a trip to grandma's house for Christmas this year, experts say now is the time to book your flights to find the best deal. Even though we haven't gotten to Halloween, airfare experts are warning holiday travelers should make their arrangements sooner rater than later if they're taking a plane for vacation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale

CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Knock! Knock! Boo’s There? KRISPY ‘SKREME’S’ New Haunted House Collection!

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Knock, Knock! Boo’s There? Krispy Skreme! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005069/en/ Krispy Kreme® transforms into ‘Krispy Skreme’ for Halloween season, including $2 dozens on Saturday Scary ‘Sharies’ and FREE doughnut on Halloween (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area

Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

28 Chefs + 14 Restaurants = 1 Unforgettable Night of Dining In Charlotte on November 3rd

Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night Brings Flavors Of The Bayou State To The Queen City for One Fabulous Evening. For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night.
CHARLOTTE, NC

