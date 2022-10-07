Read full article on original website
NPR
Remembering NPR's Ken Barcus, a tough editor with a big heart
Ken Barcus, longtime Midwest bureau chief for NPR's National Desk and a revered mentor to public radio journalists, died Tuesday in Cleveland. He was 67. His death from complications resulting from throat cancer was confirmed by his family. Over an NPR career that spanned three decades, Ken made an indelible...
Supreme Court debates Warhol copyright case with broad implications for art, pop culture
The Supreme Court's decision in the Andy Warhol case could significantly change how courts interpret and enforce copyright protection for artists.
NPR
'NYT Cooking' writer Melissa Clark wants to make it easier to cook dinner
Clark says she's always looking for shortcuts in the kitchen — including ways to use fewer pans. Her latest cookbook is Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Like a lot of families, we've gotten in the habit at my house in recent years of trying recipes from The New York Times cooking website. And we've noticed that many of our favorites are written by Melissa Clark. Over time, many other friends have said the same thing. Hers are just reliably good. This shouldn't be a big surprise, really. Clark is the author of more than 40 cookbooks and winner of multiple James Beard and International Association of Culinary Professionals awards. She writes a weekly column for the Times called "A Good Appetite," and she regularly produces cooking videos. So we are delighted to have Melissa Clark on the show as she publishes her latest cookbook, "Dinner In One: Exceptional And Easy One-Pan Meals." Melissa Clark, welcome to FRESH AIR.
NPR
What does the leaked racist conversation tell us about local Los Angeles politics?
And now to Los Angeles, where some of the most powerful names in Latino politics are caught in a racist scandal. Three city council members were caught on a leaked recording talking about the state of Latino political power and saying racist things. A warning - I'm about to repeat some of what was said to convey just how awful it was. The now former president of the Los Angeles City Council, Nury Martinez - she stepped down from that position over this - is heard using the term little darky to describe the Black son of a white city council member. She goes on to describe him as an accessory and a, quote, "little monkey." The two other council members present don't stop her. They participate in the conversation, as does a top labor leader in LA. The city's mayor, Eric Garcetti, and others are calling on Martinez and the two other council members to give up their seats.
NPR
This years Nobel Prize in economics was awarded for work on preventing bank runs
Former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics, along with economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig for their work on bank runs and how to prevent them. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. All right. To other news - former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was awarded...
NPR
My Unsung Hero series: A new mom remembers a kind stranger on her flight
The next installment of the "My Unsung Hero" series comes from a new mom who remembers a kind stranger on a flight from Nebraska to Chicago. And now a story of human kindness and connection from "My Unsung Hero," a series from the Hidden Brain podcast. It's a collection of tales told by everyday people about someone who left a lasting impression on them. Linda Reddish met her unsung hero, Karen Clemson, in 2013. Reddish and her husband were flying from Nebraska to Chicago with their 3-month-old baby.
NPR
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse could be the University of Florida's new president
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting) Hey, hey, ho, ho. Ben Sasse has got to go. PFEIFFER: About 300 students protested outside a campus event where Sasse took questions on Monday. Student organizations have criticized his conservative political positions, particularly his stance against gay marriage. Makiya Seminera was at the protest yesterday. She's editor-in-chief of the University of Florida's independent newspaper, The Alligator. Makiya, welcome to the show.
NPR
L.A. City Council president faces calls to resign after she made racist comments
On a recording, the L.A. City Council president made racist comments. There have been calls for her resignation and the episode has exposed the racial tensions that have affected politics in the city. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. In Los Angeles, a racism scandal is engulfing city hall and exposing decades-old...
NPR
Research finds hand counting ballots to be less accurate and more expensive
Humans are not as good as machines when it comes to certain tasks. That includes counting things over and over and over. And that's a big reason why election officials, especially those in large counties, use machines to help them count ballots. Over the past few years, though, there's been a push on the far right to move back to hand-counting ballots. NPR voting correspondent Miles Parks has been following that push. Hey, Miles.
NPR
The mental health crisis and shortage of providers is creating big debt for Americans
The mental health crisis and the shortage of providers to treat them is creating a parallel problem for families: debt. But how much Americans are having to pay for this care is hidden in the shadows. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Today is World Mental Health Day. It comes as young...
NPR
Changing the gender imbalance in housework may start with how we understand time
NPR's Life Kit has advice on how partners can share the domestic workload. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Oct. 9, 2022.) If you walk into a house where a man and a woman live and you ask - who's making dinner? - the answer is usually the woman. OK, if a man does the housework in your home, no need to rise up in protest. I see you. But a 2020 Gallup poll finds that women still handle the majority of the domestic workload in this country. The solution to this imbalance may start with a better understanding of time. Here's Andee Tagle of NPR's Life Kit.
