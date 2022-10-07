Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High Gets Ready For The Upcoming Lunar New Year
Nike, along with incorporating Asian culture in their designs, often commemorates many of the continent’s most iconic holidays. And with Lunar New Year just around the corner, the brand has prepared a Dunk High lightly dipped in Eastern influences. Unlike some of the Swoosh’s prior efforts — such as...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details
These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
“Mint Foam” And “Light Menta” Cools Down The Nike Dunk Low
Due heavily in part to the silhouette’s success and popularity, Nike is constantly adding new colorways of the Dunk Low to the calendar. And to break up the darker, more muted colors common of Fall/Winter, the brand is delivering a pair clad in both “Mint Foam” and “Light Menta.”
sneakernews.com
“French Blue” Animates This Kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low
The Air Jordan 1 Low has recently emerged in a healthy mix of heritage and experimental takes. For its latest proposition, the lifestyle offering has taken on a cool “French Blue” take for kids. Akin to dozens of pairs of the similar Nike Dunk, the newly-surfaced pair indulges...
sneakernews.com
Jordan Reserve Restock: Infrared 4s, Neapolitan 3s, And More
Another Jordan Reserve restock on the Nike SNKRS App is scheduled to go down on October 12th, 2022 beginning at 11am ET. Among the returning footwear is the highly popular Air Jordan 4 “Infrared”, Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”, the women’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan”, and much more. See the official list of footwear below and check the Nike SNKRS App at 11am ET if you’re looking to secure a pair.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Double Swoosh” Appears In Light Grey
The Nike Air Force 1 has offered dozens of styles in celebration of its 40th anniversary. In addition to high-profile collaborations, the Swoosh has prepped Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design in handfuls of general styles. Recently, the model has indulged in yet another “double swoosh” take courtesy of Nike Sportswear....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Nike Equips The Air Force 1 “Just Do It” With A Hang Tag Holster
Over the course of the last month, the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary fare has been rather simple in its design. And while that is, for the most part, true with this latest colorway, the pair — dubbed “Just Do It” — does feature several unique twists, from hang tag holsters to new, gilded branding.
sneakernews.com
adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” To Release In Kids/Infant Sizes On October 13th
Thanks to its own creator, adidas Yeezy is currently in a state of flux. But even despite this, they continue to add releases to the calendar, and this week is no exception. Following the debut of the YZY QNTM “Hi-Res Coral,” the sub-label is bringing back out the Yeezy 500 “Blush,” albeit this time in Kids and Infant sizes.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Appears In “Flax”
Mere days after the Three Stripes placed their partnership with Ye under review, the brand is sustaining its steady stream of Yeezy footwear such as the “Flax” colorway – most widely associated with the adidas Yeezy Slide – now being employed unto the widely-heralded Yeezy Foam Runner.
sneakernews.com
“Light Violet” Accents Grace The “Cloud White” adidas NMD S1
Throughout 2022 the adidas NMD S1 has enjoyed countless collaborative offerings from longtime partner Pharrell to Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa. While the models lifecycle remains relatively novel – having received our first look last June – the most recent extension of the NMD lineage could be signaling the return of in-line propositions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1
Nigel Sylvester — a professional BMX athlete, for the uninitiated — has been riding alongside the Swoosh for as long as we can remember. And back in 2018, Sylvester received his very own Air Jordan 1, whose aged, distressed design predated the vintage trend by a few years. Fast forward another four and the collaboration is finally receiving a sequel, which was just unveiled on the feet of the man himself.
sneakernews.com
A Lakers-Friendly “Regal Purple” Paints The Retro adidas Crazy 1
As one of the most controversial builds in the late Kobe Bryant’s signature silhouette career with both adidas and Nike, the formerly referenced adidas Kobe 1 is both lauded and discouraged for its simplistic aesthetic and clog-like forefoot design. Now officially rebranded as the Crazy 1, the model has rendered its fourth offering this year after the “Sunshine Yellow”, “Metallic Silver” and “Stormtrooper” propositions previously received the retro treatment from spring to summer.
sneakernews.com
Nike Crafts Another Air Force 1 Flyknit For New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft
Since 2014 Nike has continued to pay tribute to one of the winningest owners in all of sports, Robert Kraft, outfitting the heralded Air Force 1 and its various subsequent styles in the New England Patriots tonal spectrum. From the AF1 Low Ultra, AF1 High and Lunar Air Force 1, amongst a myriad of other disparate models, it was only a matter of time before the 40th anniversary silhouette took up the navy, red and white once again.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 “Rui Hachimura” Features Bold Red Flair And Cracked Detailing
Rui Hachimura may not be a household NBA name yet, but his Jordan Brand family treats him like a leader in the next generation. As such, the Japanese hooper has quickly gotten his fair share of collaborations, with the latest arriving in the form of an Air Jordan 37. Akin...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Penny 2 Prepares A Black Patent Leather Outfit
Since 1995 Penny Hardaway’s roster of signature silhouettes with The Swoosh have been professed as some of the most distinct and daring designs Eric Avar’s historic catalog. Thanks to the aid of Social Status, Penny’s first two signature’s have quickly enjoyed the same raucous energy that surrounded them throughout the late 90’s as the latest Air Penny 2 builds off of its predecessors OG outfit, now anchored by black patent leathers.
sneakernews.com
Neutrals Provide A Simple New Balance 550 Offering For The Ladies
Seeped in basketball heritage, the low-top counterpart to the New Balance 650 has continued to enjoy the shine of a new spotlight under the creative direction of Teddy Santis at Aimé Leon Dore since 2020. Proffering a constant influx of fall-friendly propositions, the Boston-based brand is now taking special care to outfit the ladies in the New Balance 550.
sneakernews.com
Pop Trading Co. Reimagines Three Vans Classics With Uniform Looks
Pop Trading Co. may not be the most recognized name in footwear collaborations, but the Amsterdam-based imprint has developed a loyal fanbase through its lighthearted work and versatile designs. For its latest joint-effort, the label has reimagined three Vans silhouettes: the Half Cab ’92, Skate Agah and Style 36.
Comments / 0