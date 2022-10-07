Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in ClovisMark-John CliffordClovis, CA
KMPH.com
Valley pediatrician makes multi-million donation to Community Health Systems
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dr. New Sang of Sang Pediatrics is making a multi-million donation to Community Health Systems. Dr. Sang is a local physician who works at Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center. Dr. Sang is also a regular contributor on FOX26 News and comes...
KMPH.com
Bomb maker convicted after placing several around Merced, Lemoore
MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man has pleaded guilty to making bombs and detonating one that destroyed a piece of property. According to court documents, 53-year-old Wes McDaniel constructed 10 bombs from Feb. 2021 to Jun. 2021. McDaniels used fireworks, ammo, shrapnel, and fire-starting material to construct these explosive...
KMPH.com
Boy reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Allison Maria Atkins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Allison Maria Atkins. Allison Atkins is wanted on a Felony, No-bail Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 24-year-old Atkins is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Allison Atkins is...
KMPH.com
Missing Jolissa Fuentes' body found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference in Fresno Tuesday morning to update the case of the missing woman Jolissa Fuentes. Sheriff Mims said the body of Jolissa Fuentes was found in rural eastern Fresno County. Chief...
KMPH.com
New street improvements may cause delays in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — New street improvements in Fresno may cause some delays in the area of Clinton Avenue between Marty and Valentine. The closure started on October 10 and is set to last for the next three weeks. Some of the new improvements added will be new asphalt,...
KMPH.com
Madera Community College cancels classes Tuesday due to power outage
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Community College has canceled classes for the day after a car crash Tuesday morning. The crash resulted in a power line being knocked down and PG&E had to shut off the power to the school for repairs. All classes have been canceled for the...
KMPH.com
Car catches fire after crashing into house near Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a house and burst into flames in Fresno County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house on E. South Ave. at S. Del Rey Ave. north of Selma. CHP says the driver lost control, causing the car...
KMPH.com
Harmful algal bloom levels cause water advisory at Hensley lake
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Water officials are warning the public about the harmful algal bloom levels (HAB) at Hensley Lake in Madera County. The advisory is for all visitors to stay out of the water. The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Board says cyanobacteria bloom was found visually in...
KMPH.com
Arrest made in connection to Oct. 1st motorcycle club murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected in the deadly shooting at a motorcycle club in Fresno earlier this month. Police responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club at 2019 W McKinley Ave. near Hwy 99 around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1st. for the report of a shooting.
KMPH.com
Help identify two suspects wanted for store robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two young men are wanted for a store robbery in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened on September 19, at a 7-Eleven near Clovis and Ashlan Avenues. One of the suspects can be seen walking behind the counter and grabs...
KMPH.com
Man killed after crashing into tree in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A man died after crashing into a tree late Saturday night in Visalia, according to CHP. The Fresno Communication Center received a call around 11:22 p.m. for a crash on westbound Highway 198, just west of Shirk Road. CHP Visalia responded to the area...
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot another man during a drug sale. The Fresno Police Department says Clarence Houghton shot and killed 17-year-old Darion Wheeler back on Dec. 9, 2021, near Angus St. and Barstow Ave. At the time of...
KMPH.com
16-year-old shot overnight in Farmersville in Tulare County
FARMERSVILLE, calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old is expected to survive after he was shot early Monday morning in Tulare County. Deputies were called to the 800 block of Greg St. in Farmersville around 3:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 16-year-old boy...
KMPH.com
Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
KMPH.com
3 people shot in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were shot early Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received calls around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the 12600 block of Ira Avenue, in Orosi. When deputies arrived, they say they found three people...
KMPH.com
Madera High junior commits to Ohio State
Madera High junior Kailea Ricks has been committed to the diamond since she was five-years-old. "She just doesn't want to lose. If she's playing marbles she wants to win. She's just a fierce competitor," said LeAndre Ricks. "She's really vocal. She never shuts up." The middle infielder credits her family...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: DUI suspect almost crashes in front of officer in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A DUI suspect was spotted by a Madera Police Officer smacking into a center divider early Monday morning in Madera. An officer was in the area when he spotted an SUV making a right-hand turn in front of him and smacking into the center divider before continuing.
KMPH.com
Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
