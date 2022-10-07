ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Bomb maker convicted after placing several around Merced, Lemoore

MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man has pleaded guilty to making bombs and detonating one that destroyed a piece of property. According to court documents, 53-year-old Wes McDaniel constructed 10 bombs from Feb. 2021 to Jun. 2021. McDaniels used fireworks, ammo, shrapnel, and fire-starting material to construct these explosive...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Boy reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Allison Maria Atkins

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Allison Maria Atkins. Allison Atkins is wanted on a Felony, No-bail Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 24-year-old Atkins is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Allison Atkins is...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Missing Jolissa Fuentes' body found in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference in Fresno Tuesday morning to update the case of the missing woman Jolissa Fuentes. Sheriff Mims said the body of Jolissa Fuentes was found in rural eastern Fresno County. Chief...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

New street improvements may cause delays in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — New street improvements in Fresno may cause some delays in the area of Clinton Avenue between Marty and Valentine. The closure started on October 10 and is set to last for the next three weeks. Some of the new improvements added will be new asphalt,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Madera Community College cancels classes Tuesday due to power outage

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Community College has canceled classes for the day after a car crash Tuesday morning. The crash resulted in a power line being knocked down and PG&E had to shut off the power to the school for repairs. All classes have been canceled for the...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Car catches fire after crashing into house near Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a house and burst into flames in Fresno County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house on E. South Ave. at S. Del Rey Ave. north of Selma. CHP says the driver lost control, causing the car...
SELMA, CA
Fresno, CA
KMPH.com

Harmful algal bloom levels cause water advisory at Hensley lake

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Water officials are warning the public about the harmful algal bloom levels (HAB) at Hensley Lake in Madera County. The advisory is for all visitors to stay out of the water. The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Board says cyanobacteria bloom was found visually in...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Arrest made in connection to Oct. 1st motorcycle club murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected in the deadly shooting at a motorcycle club in Fresno earlier this month. Police responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club at 2019 W McKinley Ave. near Hwy 99 around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1st. for the report of a shooting.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Help identify two suspects wanted for store robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two young men are wanted for a store robbery in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened on September 19, at a 7-Eleven near Clovis and Ashlan Avenues. One of the suspects can be seen walking behind the counter and grabs...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed after crashing into tree in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A man died after crashing into a tree late Saturday night in Visalia, according to CHP. The Fresno Communication Center received a call around 11:22 p.m. for a crash on westbound Highway 198, just west of Shirk Road. CHP Visalia responded to the area...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot another man during a drug sale. The Fresno Police Department says Clarence Houghton shot and killed 17-year-old Darion Wheeler back on Dec. 9, 2021, near Angus St. and Barstow Ave. At the time of...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

16-year-old shot overnight in Farmersville in Tulare County

FARMERSVILLE, calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old is expected to survive after he was shot early Monday morning in Tulare County. Deputies were called to the 800 block of Greg St. in Farmersville around 3:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 16-year-old boy...
FARMERSVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

3 people shot in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were shot early Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received calls around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the 12600 block of Ira Avenue, in Orosi. When deputies arrived, they say they found three people...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Madera High junior commits to Ohio State

Madera High junior Kailea Ricks has been committed to the diamond since she was five-years-old. "She just doesn't want to lose. If she's playing marbles she wants to win. She's just a fierce competitor," said LeAndre Ricks. "She's really vocal. She never shuts up." The middle infielder credits her family...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: DUI suspect almost crashes in front of officer in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A DUI suspect was spotted by a Madera Police Officer smacking into a center divider early Monday morning in Madera. An officer was in the area when he spotted an SUV making a right-hand turn in front of him and smacking into the center divider before continuing.
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
MERCED, CA

