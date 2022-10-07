ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
WBUR

States like Florida should have to reduce emissions to get disaster relief

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to boast about what he’s done to improve storm resilience and prepare his state for rising sea levels. He gladly accepted over $400 million in federal money for disaster readiness from the Biden administration earlier this year. And many billions more are on the way in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Local
Alabama Business
WBUR

Wampanoag historians and activists discuss Indigenous Peoples Day

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 10. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Join us for a special one-hour show dedicated to Indigenous Peoples Day, recognized by a patchwork but growing list of communities across Massachusetts. We reflect on the day's significance with Mashpee Wampanoag historians Paula Peters and Hartman Deetz, as well as Chappaquiddick Wampanoag activist and TikTok influencer Kara Roselle Smith.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy